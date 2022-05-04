"It’s a step down" - Craig Burley explains why Chelsea forward should move to a club like West Ham United

Former FA Cup winner Craig Burley believes Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic should depart the club in search of regular playing time. Burley feels moving to a club like West Ham United could help the American international.

Pulisic has struggled to nail a starting spot under current Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. The likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have been preferred ahead of him. Nagging injuries haven't helped his case either.

Burley, who won the FA Cup during his stint at Stamford Bridge between 1989 and 1997, believes moving to West Ham could be a step down for Pulisic. However, the Scot added that it could aid the winger in getting more minutes under his belt.

He told ESPN (as quoted by A Stamford Bridge Too Far):

“I believe a club like for example a West Ham, a team just sitting around [the European places]. It is a step-down but it’s a step down to I think getting regular game time, whether that’s in England or Spain or Germany or wherever.”

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop agreed with Burley's assessment, stating:

“That step down to another club, a smaller club, Craig mentions my former club West Ham, which I think would be a great fit for him, might be exactly what he needs if is to be playing, if he wants to start and start regularly.”

Pulisic was notably asked about a move away from the club while on international duty in April. He responded (as per Sports Illustrated) by stating that he was happy at Stamford Bridge while adding that a transfer was not on his mind.

Christian Pulisic has endured a difficult season with Chelsea

Pulisic's 2021-22 club season began well as he scored in Chelsea's first Premier League encounter to help secure a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace. However, he contracted COVID-19 and suffered an ankle injury in quick succession, which saw him miss their next 14 matches across all competitions.

Pulisic has since started just nine of the Blues' next 34 league encounters. He also played only 368 minutes across nine UEFA Champions League games and 129 minutes in three Carabao Cup outings.

The American forward has made 34 appearances across all competitions this term, averaging just 54.76 minutes per match. He has scored seven goals and assisted four more in those games.

Overall, Pulisic has played 111 times for Chelsea since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019, scoring 24 goals and laying out 18 assists.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee