"It's true" - Al-Nassr executive claims Real Madrid superstar was close to reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi club

Al-Nassr sports management executive Goran Vucevic has confirmed that Real Madrid legend Luka Modric was close to reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo played together for six seasons between 2012 and 2018 at Real Madrid. The duo found great success together, helping Los Blancos win 14 major trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

While the Portugal icon departed from the La Liga titans ahead of the 2018-19 season for a move to Juventus, Modric opted to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has gone on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the club's history, posting 38 goals and 83 assists in 512 appearances across all competitions.

Modric renewed his contract in June 2023 for another season, committing his future to the club despite being 38. However, he had a golden opportunity to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr before this.

Vucevic told 24sata (via @MadridXtra):

"It's true. Luka was our big wish, we talked to him on several occasions with all respect for Real Madrid, which has always been his first option. We had a fair relationship, we met in Riyadh before the World Cup in Qatar and in Madrid."

He added:

"At the meetings, we were the owners of the club, Modrić and I, and Luka told us that he had no third option but Real Madrid and Al Nassr. He said that Real Madrid was his first option, if he hadn't stayed he would have come. This is the only truth."

Despite missing out on Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were able to bolster their midfield over the summer, recruiting the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, and Otavio.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare at Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines back in 2009 when he was the subject of the most expensive association football transfer at the time, leaving Manchester United to sign for Los Blancos for €94 million. Let's take a look at the stats to see how he fared during his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo went on to become the club's highest goalscorer of all time, netting 450 goals and registering 131 assists in 438 appearances across all competitions. His feats helped Los Blancos win 15 trophies.

After nine years plying his trade for Los Blancos, Ronaldo opted to sign for Juventus, sealing a mammoth €100 million transfer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner currently represents Saudi outfit Al-Nassr and is still flourishing, having scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 appearances this season.