It’s win or doom for Mikel Arteta, as Arsenal's season hinges on Villarreal clash

Arsenal have been very poor and inconsistent across competitions this season, except in the Europa League, where they're in the semi-finals.

Mikel Arteta was brought in to transform the fortunes of the club, but after a bright start, the Spaniard seems to have stalled. Arsenal in the last six months have been stagnant and risk finishing outside the top eight in the Premier League.

Last week’s 2-1 defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final first leg has made matters worse, but Arsenal will have an opportunity to turn things around on Thursday.

Arsenal seek redemption in semi-final second leg

Arteta looked despondent on the touchline when his team conceded twice in the first 30 minutes against Villareal in the Estadio de la Ceramica.

They looked completely rattled and were fortunate to return with only a 1-2 defeat. Now, though, the Gunners must take matters into their own hands.

A 2-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday is the perfect morale-booster for Arsenal as they go into perhaps their most important game of the season against Villarreal.

The North London outfit has endured many disappointments this season, but they can finally put some smiles on the faces of their fans by progressing to the Europa League final.

💬 "This season it's the most important game and we know we have to win this game. It is a big opportunity to get to the final, we play at home and this is maybe the biggest game of my Arsenal career."



💬 "We want to give something back. I want to lead tomorrow."



🔜 #UEL pic.twitter.com/LO6xrcmiMQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 5, 2021

Arsenal’s season hinges on Europa League success.

The Gunners have a 2-1 deficit to overturn, and this is certainly their biggest game of the season, as Arteta and Arsenal’s entire season hinges on it.

With the club currently languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, winning the Europa League is the only way that could guarantee them European football next season.

"It's a big moment. Not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months,” Arteta said in the pre-match press conference, as quoted by the BBC. I think it will be really important ,and our biggest step forward if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy."

It remains to be seen how Arsenal respond to the Villareal challenge on Thursday.