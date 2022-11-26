"It is a shame" - Jamie Carragher questions Gareth Southgate's treatment of England player at FIFA World Cup 

Jamie Carragher has questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Phil Foden on the bench during England's goalless draw against the United States at the FIFA World Cup.

England were held to a goalless draw by the United States in their second match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions are still on top of Group B but will now face Wales and need to avoid a big defeat to go through.

The English pundit was writing in The Telegraph when he labeled the Manchester City star not playing as a shame. He believes the youngster would be starting for Spain and every other nation at the World Cup, and the decision was not the best.

He wrote:

"The question was often asked whether the problem was Barnes or England. Surely it cannot be so difficult to accommodate a rare talent? It is imperative history does not repeat itself with Foden. Already, it is a shame he is not one of the first picks in the starting line-up, let alone the first go-to player from the bench. When Foden played in the last EUROs you would have thought it certain he would be established in the side by now. Instead, others have jumped ahead of him."

Continuing on about who the Manchester City star should be replacing in the England team, Carragher added:

"I really like Bukayo Saka and have no criticism about his selection given his Arsenal form. I also understand the loyalty to Raheem Sterling who has been one of the best players in the Southgate era. Over the last few days we have been rightly talking about Jude Bellingham a lot. But can it just be shrugged aside what Foden has been doing in the Premier League? To me, he eclipses those chosen ahead of him. I truly believe if he was Spanish he would be in their first XI."

England still have FIFA World Cup destiny in their own hands

England defeated Iran in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions defeated the Asian side 6-2, while the United States were held to a draw by Wales.

Iran defeated Wales 2-0, with both goals coming in stoppage time. The win has put them in second place, and they now need to avoid a defeat to the United States, just like England, who need to avoid a heavy defeat to Wales.

