"It was a shock for everyone": Barcelona defender opens up on Lionel Messi's exit

Barcelona and Lionel Messi parted ways this summer after 21 years - a development that sent shockwaves across the globe. Blaugrana defender Sergino Dest has revealed what the situation was like at Camp Nou while praising Leo's incredible abilities.

The full-back has revealed:

"I was a little bit shocked because everyone wanted him to stay at the club.

"He's the best player in the world. It was a shock to everyone - we wish he could have stayed. Unfortunately, he couldn't.

Sergiño Dest: "Messi's departure? I was shocked a little bit because everyone wanted him to stay at the club. He's the best player in the world. It was a shock for everyone. We wish he could have stayed. Unfortunately, he couldn't." [espn] pic.twitter.com/3riuWQxwU9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 13, 2021

"At the training ground and on the pitch, you see unbelievable things. You see how he scores those goals. What you see on the pitch is the same, even when you're that close. It's unbelievable to see him like that.

"We all have him in our hearts. It's Messi. It just feels weird because he played for so long at this club, almost his whole life, and suddenly he had to leave. But we have to focus on the new season.

"We've got some work to do because with Messi it is easier, he's the best player in the world. But I think if we play collectively and keep the chemistry high, we can achieve a lot."

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

As a reminder, Barcelona made the announcement recently that they won't be tying Lionel Messi to a new contract due to their economic crisis. The attacker was allowed to leave the Catalan capital and has now completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergino Dest spent a year with Messi in Barcelona's dressing room

Barcelona players who could benefit from Lionel Messi's departure

The departure of Lionel Messi has come as a big blow to the whole Barcelona squad as everyone was expecting him to stay. However, it could end up being a blessing in disguise for a couple of superstars who have been under the Argentine's shadow over the past couple of years.

Antoine Griezmann is the first name that comes to mind. The Frenchman couldn't function as a number 10 when he arrived at Camp Nou since Leo was already playing that role. The same applies to Philippe Coutinho, whose role also clashed with that of the Argentine. Youngsters such as Yusuf Demir and Alex Collado could also get a shot on the right wing now that Lionel Messi has left.

