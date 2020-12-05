Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest hopes to play with Lionel Messi for another year

United States international Sergino Dest recently joined Barcelona from Ajax and hopes to witness the magic of Lionel Messi up close for at least one more year.

Messi has been linked with a move away from Barcelona next summer and is free to begin talks with other clubs in January.

The 33-year-old initially wanted to leave the club in August but backtracked to see out his contract. The player is expected to depart Camp Nou next year after the expiration of his current deal.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are rumored to be the clubs most likely to sign the Barcelona captain. These speculations were given a massive boost after Neymar came out and stated his intention to play with Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes next year.

Manchester City is also a potential destination for the player after Pep Guardiola signed a new contract extension. The former Barcelona manager maintains a close relationship with the Argentina international.

However, Barcelona fans will be hoping that their talisman stays beyond the expiration of his deal and these thoughts were echoed by Sergino Dest.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dest addressed rumours regarding Messi's exit and had the following to say:

“I hear those things too, but I don’t know what is true or not. I hope I can play with him for one more year. But we will see. Everyone wants to have him at this club, but it is his choice.”

The former Ajax defender has settled in well at Camp Nou and has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants this season.

What is the possibility of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona next summer?

Lionel Messi has less than a year to go on his deal with Barcelona.

As things stand, there is a high possibility that Lionel Messi could depart Barcelona next year after over 20 years in Spain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has cited several reasons for his disenfranchisement with the club but a lot can change between now and the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

A key factor in the player's decision will be the presidential elections taking place in January. A new club president could potentially convince the Rosario native that he will benefit by staying with the La Liga giants.

Despite their poor start to the domestic campaign, Barcelona have been impressive in Europe and are the only side left in the UCL with a 100% record. If they can go all the way in the Champions League, their talisman might decide to extend his stay at the club.