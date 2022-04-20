"It is showing" - Paul Merson claims Chelsea star isn't in sync with teammates by pointing out FA Cup example

Former England international Paul Merson believes that Romelu Lukaku is not in sync with what his club Chelsea are trying to do on the pitch. He believes the disconnect between the club and the striker was visible after their FA Cup semi-final clash against Crystal Palace. They won the match 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday, 17 April.

B/R Football @brfootball



The FA Cup final is set LIVERPOOL VS. CHELSEAThe FA Cup final is set LIVERPOOL VS. CHELSEAThe FA Cup final is set 🏆 https://t.co/a7spZ5rjuz

Manager Thomas Tuchel introduced Lukaku as a substitute to replace Kai Havertz in the 77th minute. However, the Belgian failed to convert some very good chances created for him. Merson said that had Lukaku been in his best touch, he would have definitely bagged a hat-trick in the match.

In his column on Sky Sports, Merson wrote:

''Even when Lukaku came on in the semi-final on Sunday, he's just not in sync with what Chelsea are trying to do. In the last five minutes at Wembley, the ball went across the six-yard box three times. They are three tap-ins, and he could have had a hat-trick. However, he's pulling out to the penalty spot and another one was easier to score than miss.''

He added:

''I just don't think he's singing off the same hymn sheet at the moment. It's just a situation where he's not in sync with his team-mates and it is showing on the pitch.''

Lukaku has had a rather subdued season at Stamford Bridge since he re-joined them from Serie A side Inter Milan last summer. He has scored only 12 goals in 37 matches for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

However, Tuchel has backed him to rediscover his goal-scoring ability and fight for his spot in the starting X1 of the team.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is refusing to give up on Romelu Lukaku and tells Sky Sports it is a matter of pride for him to get the striker back to his goalscoring best at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is refusing to give up on Romelu Lukaku and tells Sky Sports it is a matter of pride for him to get the striker back to his goalscoring best at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea clash a must-win game for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

Arsenal and Chelsea face off in the Premier League on Wednesday, 20 April at Stamford Bridge. It is a must-win for the Gunners in the race for the top four this season.

They have lost their last three league matches against Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.

433 @433 Blue or Red, Chelsea and Arsenal go head to head 🥊 Blue or Red, Chelsea and Arsenal go head to head 🥊 https://t.co/CPTPVSWTWs

As things stand in the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur hold fourth spot in with a three-point lead over Arsenal (5th) and Manchester United (6th). The latter two are separated by goal difference (8-4) with the Gunners having two games in hand, including the one on Wednesday.

Edited by Aditya Singh