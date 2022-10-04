"It is similar to my story in a way" - Martin Odegaard says Arsenal star can learn from Jack Wilshere's experience 

Martin Odegaard believes Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere is the perfect mentor for young record breaker Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri made history against Brentford last month as he became the first-ever 15-year-old to play in the Premier League.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc 🗣️ Per Mertesacker on Ethan Nwaneri’s debut: “Mikel Arteta gave everyone a powerful message. I have to say how much it trickled down. I’ve seen videos of the under-9, under-10 squads cheering Ethan on at Hale End when he came on.” [via Arsenal.com 🗣️ Per Mertesacker on Ethan Nwaneri’s debut: “Mikel Arteta gave everyone a powerful message. I have to say how much it trickled down. I’ve seen videos of the under-9, under-10 squads cheering Ethan on at Hale End when he came on.” [via Arsenal.com] #afc https://t.co/CnR2mAB1tV

Arsenal captain Odegaard was also 15 when he made his senior debut for Stromsgodset, shortly before moving to Real Madrid. The Norwegian believes Nwaneri is in good hands with Wilshere, who also burst onto the scene after graduating from the Gunners' youth academy.

Odegaard told The Evening Standard:

“At the end of that Brentford game Ethan Nwaneri came on and became our youngest ever player aged 15. It’s similar to my story in a way, because I was about the same age when I made my professional debut."

He added:

“The big difference though is that I was doing it at a Norwegian club and Ethan is at Arsenal! But then I went to Madrid and played there at the age of 16, so it’s a bit similar. What I think is important now is to not put extra pressure on Ethan by speaking about him too much."

Odegaard shared how important it is for Nwaneri to keep playing and improving his game. He said:

“We should just give him time to keep on developing his game. Obviously he’s got lots of talent and I’m sure he can make a big future for himself, but we need to give him space and time to carry on working without pressure."

He added:

“He needs to keep on playing, keep enjoying his football, keep working hard and then you will get what you deserve. For me that’s the most important thing to tell him, keep working hard, keep pushing hard every day, stay humble and then your talent will be rewarded."

The Arsenal midfielder finally claimed that the youngster is in good hands with Wilshere and the staff around him, saying:

“He has lots of people around him to help him with his journey, and nobody will know better than his under-18 coach Jack Wilshere, because he was in that position at Arsenal too. I’m sure he’s in great hands and he will keep on working now, but he should be proud of making his debut too.”

Arsenal Academy @ArsenalAcademy back of the net



Pure class from Ethan Nwaneri



#AFCU18 | #U18PL Back to goalback of the netPure class from Ethan Nwaneri Back to goal ➡️ back of the net Pure class from Ethan Nwaneri ✨#AFCU18 | #U18PL https://t.co/MxI6AZUzJr

Arsenal captain Odegaard insists teammates are not getting carried away

The Gunners have won seven of their first eight games in the Premier League this season, which sees them sit top of the table.

However, Odegaard insists that his teammates remain focused, as there is plenty of the campaign still to play. The 23-year-old told Viaplay (as per The Boot Room):

“Our feet aren’t leaving the ground. There’s a lot of season left. There are a couple of other good teams up there as well, so that’ll be tough. But we’ll fight every game as if it’s the last one we’re playing and then we’ll see how it ends up.”

Viaplay Fotball @ViaplayFotball @JanAageFjortoft:

– Honestly, have you started practising lifting the trophy?



Ødegaard

– Calm yourself down.



– Honestly, have you started practising lifting the trophy?Ødegaard– Calm yourself down. .@JanAageFjortoft:– Honestly, have you started practising lifting the trophy?Ødegaard– Calm yourself down.😂 https://t.co/TVDGObGAXr

