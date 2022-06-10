“It would suit him” – Paul Merson urges Arsenal to make ‘cheeky £60 million bid’ for Chelsea star 

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to chase Chelsea's wantaway star Romelu Lukaku by launching a 'cheeky' £60 million bid.

The Belgian made a sensational return to Stamford Bridge last summer from Inter Milan on a club-record transfer of £97.5 million.

However, it didn't go according to plan, with the striker struggling to capture his best form and netting only eight goals in the Premier League from 26 games.

90min @90min_Football A Romelu Lukaku move back to Inter would suit all parties involved. 🤝



Would Chelsea be better off without him? 🤷‍♂️ A Romelu Lukaku move back to Inter would suit all parties involved. 🤝Would Chelsea be better off without him? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/3fPi13PdHU

Reports suggest he's now looking to return to Milan again with the Nerazzurri on a possible loan switch as a permanent transfer is unlikely.

Merson believes his former club must jump into the mix for the 29-year-old. In his column for The Daily Star, he wrote:

"Arsenal should make a cheeky £60m bid for Romelu Lukaku this summer. Because if Chelsea are so desperate to let him go that they're talking about loaning him to Inter Milan, surely they would take the money!

"Arsenal haven't had someone who is big and strong and dynamic like that since Kevin Campbell."

Further adding how their style of play would perfectly suit Lukaku, he said:

"I know he hasn't scored a lot of goals this season but Lukaku is an elite goalscorer. Arsenal play great football up to the edge of the box but then it often fizzles out. Arsenal go through the lines. They want their striker on the edge of the box. It would suit him.

"They could roll it into him and he doesn't have to get involved in the build-up too much. He doesn't have to come too short and help build the play. I would be chasing Lukaku hard if I was Arsenal. I'd be trying my hardest. You don't have to do too much running at Arsenal."

The north London side have also been linked with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal looking to reinforce their attacking options

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang long gone and Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah also on the brink of an exit, the Gunners will need a new goalscoring talisman to lead their line.

Jesus has been linked with the club, although a lack of Champions League football could be a hindrance, while the £60 million bid could be too expensive to rope in Lukaku.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤔 Eddie Nketiah was directly involved in just 6 league goals (5 goals, 1 assist) for Arsenal last season



🤯 They earned the Gunners an additional 7 points... 🤔 Eddie Nketiah was directly involved in just 6 league goals (5 goals, 1 assist) for Arsenal last season🤯 They earned the Gunners an additional 7 points... https://t.co/AaYuMtzuA5

They haven't given up on Nketiah yet, who starred for the side towards the tail end of last season, and are keen to tie him down to a new contract, although he isn't happy with his bit-part role at the club.

