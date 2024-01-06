"It surprised me too" - Teenager confirms he rejected massive offer to join Chelsea in the summer

Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa has confirmed that he rejected a massive offer from Chelsea during the summer transfer window. The 18-year-old was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before the start of the season, and he has now openly revealed the Blues' efforts to secure his signature.

Chelsea had reportedly made a €30 million bid to snap up the young talent, and while there was widespread belief that he would sign, Nusa ultimately stayed at Brugge. He recently sat down for an interview with HLN, where he shed some light on the events that had taken place in the summer and how his career might have been different.

The youngster revealed how he learned about the Blues' offer, telling HLN (via Sport Witness):

“We had a match, Osasuna at home I think. I knew about their interest, but I was not informed about the offer. After the match I turned on my phone and the messages kept coming. The news had leaked. I was shocked, but we had actually decided much earlier to stay in Bruges anyway.”

The amount came as quite the surprise for the teenager, who explained:

“It surprised me too. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of money.’ However, we had known for some time what we would do, so it didn’t cause me much stress. You think about it, but all in all I remained calm.”

Despite a rather tempting offer from England, Antonio Nusa and his representatives had already decided to stick to Club Brugge, as he revealed:

“Honestly, I never thought for a moment: ‘Maybe I will do it.’ Another year of Club was the plan anyway. Even now this winter you never know what will happen, but that plan has remained unchanged.”

This season, he has played 25 games for Club Brugge across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Chelsea star set to join Sevilla this January

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed a potential movement from Stamford Bridge, with the January transfer window now in full swing. According to the journalist, David Datro Fofana is now on the brink of signing for Sevilla.

Romano revealed to Chelsea fans on his X account:

“Understand Sevilla are advancing in talks to sign David Datro Fofana from Chelsea! Deal close to the final stages, moving fast.”

His current loan stint at Union Berlin could come to an end this January to make way for his next move to La Liga. The striker has scored just twice in 17 games for Berlin and he will be hoping to improve on this return at Sevilla.