"It was a pretty unrealistic list" - Tuchel makes interesting claim on Chelsea's summer transfer shortlist 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has commented on the transfer shortlist he presented to new co-owner Todd Boehly this summer. As per the club's official website, the German manager deemed the list unrealistic as practical considerations often trump desire in the transfer market.

Tuchel said:

"I gave him [Boehly] a list to make it possible for us to fight straight away for the title but it was a pretty unrealistic list! We don’t play fantasy football - we need to pay for it and convince players and other clubs to give us their best players, which is simply not happening."

Chelsea have had a fairly productive transfer window so far, with stars Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella arriving to Stamford Bridge. The Blues' victory over Everton in the Premier League opener on Saturday, August 6, featured all three of their newcomers.

As per the aforementioned report, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach is satisfied with the new signings and believes he's been firmly backed by Boehly with regards to the club's recruitment this summer.

He said:

"I’m super happy with what we did so far – Raheem Sterling, Kalidou, Carney and Marc Cucurella, all fantastic signings and I’m more than happy that they’re with us."

The Blues coach, however, is still hopeful of securing more reinforcements before the transfer deadline arrives. With reference to the west London side's transfer plans, Tuchel added:

"If we are finished then we fight with this squad but if not, we try to add further quality and of course with that, the ambition level rises."

Tuchel provides update on Chelsea's situation ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Tuchel provided an update on how the remainder of the season looks for Chelsea, ahead of their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, August 14.

The German manager stated that he was unwilling to limit the team's ambitions by declaring that he desired to reach a specific position with the club at the end of the season. He said (via ChelseaFC.com):

"In general I don’t want to limit our ambitions artificially in the beginning of August and I don’t want to put pressure on us by putting out there any position we want to reach."

Tuchel added about the upcoming Spurs game:

"If you ask me if I feel confident enough that we win the next match, I think yeah we can and we will prepare to beat Tottenham, which is a big ask at the moment and a big match for us against a tough opponent."

