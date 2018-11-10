×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

'It was like setting off fireworks': Dani Alves speaks about his on-field connection with Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
169   //    10 Nov 2018, 14:01 IST

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga
FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves has spoken about his time at the Nou Camp and his undeniable connection with the Catalan giants' star player Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Messi and Alves played together in a Barcelona side that was one of the greatest football teams of all time under Pep Guardiola. 

The duo grew to become one of the most established pairings in football. During Alves's eight-year-stint at the Nou Camp, the duo bagged three Champions League titles, six LaLiga trophies and three Club World Cup titles.

The Brazilian full-back left Barcelona to join Italian giants Juventus in 2016 but only stayed at Turin for a year, before he moved to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The heart of the matter

The 35-year-old defender has now opened up about his time under Guardiola and his on-pitch connection with Argentine ace Lionel Messi.

While promoting a new film about Pep Guardiola's Barcelona , 'Take The Ball, Pass The Ball' in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Alves said, "I did all I could to serve him, to make sure he was happy and to make sure he had the ball all the time, which is what he loves most."

"It's like a child when you give him his first present. You give him a football and he plays with it all day. I was in charge of making sure the ball was always at his feet."

"It was very strange because from the time I arrived at Barcelona, from the first day, we had this very, very, very, very weird connection - I mean that in a positive way."

The Brazilian added, "I remember the first game we played together as if it was today. We were doing one-twos all the time, we understood each other with no more than a little look. We knew exactly where the other one was."

"It was surprising for me because I came from Sevilla, from a totally different style of football to Barcelona."

"In that moment, that connection with Leo, it was like setting off fireworks. I said to myself, 'Wow, I'm going to play here for a club which defends what the word football really means '."

What's next?

Barcelona are set to go head-to-head with Real Betis in a LaLiga game on Sunday while PSG are set to face Monaco in Ligue 1 on Monday.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Daniel Alves Greatest Footballers of All Time Pep Guardiola Ernesto Valverde
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
5 Records shared by Messi and Ronaldo you didn't know about
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's 5 favourite teammates
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Top 5 nutmegs in world football
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and LeBron James: The Messiah and The King
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Messi reaches historic milestone
RELATED STORY
10 famous footballers and their tattoos
RELATED STORY
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was better during their decade-long...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
FT LEV REA
1 - 3
 Levante vs Real Sociedad
Today REA EIB 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Eibar
Today GET VAL 08:45 PM Getafe vs Valencia
Today ATL ATH 11:00 PM Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow GIR LEG 01:15 AM Girona vs Leganés
Tomorrow DEP HUE 04:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Huesca
Tomorrow BAR REA 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Real Betis
Tomorrow RAY VIL 11:00 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV ESP 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Espanyol
12 Nov CEL REA 01:15 AM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us