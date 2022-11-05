“It was the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career” – Emotional Lionel Messi holds back tears as he recollects memorable moment

Lionel Messi had to hold back tears while revisiting Argentina's historic Copa America win in 2021.

The Albicelste defeated Brazil in the final of the tournament to lift the trophy. Angel Di Maria scored the winning goal for Lionel Scaloni's team with a delightful lob in the first half of a tightly contested game.

Messi had won every single trophy during his exemplary club career. However, international honor is something that had eluded him till the Copa success.

The Argentine led has previously led the team to the finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and also to two Copa America finals. However, his team had fallen short on every occasion.

Hence, there were doubts as to whether they actually could be the winners when Argentina reached the Copa America final of the last edition. They proved the doubters wrong with a win against Brazil in the finals.

The win left all Argentine fans emotional. Their captain Lionel Messi was no exception.

In a recently released short clip, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner can be seen forcefully holding his tears back.

Lionel Messi said (via The Sun):

"Wow. I think it was the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career."

The 35-year-old will look to lead his team to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. Messi has already announced that the tournament in Qatar will be his last World Cup.

The event will kick off on November 20. Argentina are set to start their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22. They will also face Mexico and Poland on November 27 and December 1, respectively in the group stages.

Lionel Messi has the most valuable leg in world football

Lionel Messi has a wand of a left foot. The Argentine has produced countless memorable moments with it. Mesmerizing dribbles and unforgettable goals have been a staple of his career.

A recent report revealed that Messi's deadliest weapon has a $900 million insurance on it. The amount is more than the budget of the whole team for a few leading European sides.

Fans will hope to see the magical weapon at the peak of its powers at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi is Argentina's biggest hope for a successful campaign in Qatar.

The magisterial forward has been in superficial form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 18 games.

