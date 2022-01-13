"It will be a tight one" – Jamie Redknapp predicts result of Carabao Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp feels the Reds will come out on top when they face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

The Reds will hope to take make home advantage count in the first leg at Anfield and beat a depleted Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta will be without several first-team players due to COVID-10, injuries and the AFCON. The Gunners’ squad depth will hence come to the fore on Thursday.

Liverpool FC @LFC



#LIVARS Plenty of BIG moments in the last round Plenty of BIG moments in the last round 😱#LIVARS 🔜 https://t.co/uB2CKV4F4I

Liverpool themselves will be without the trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita. However, Redknapp feels the Reds will come out on top in a closely-fought encounter:

"I think this one will come down to the teams. Arsenal have had injury problems which have made it feel like two steps forward and one step back; they’ve been doing really well, particularly the young players. Smith-Rowe and Saka have been excellent this season.

"With Liverpool not having their two talismen in Salah and Mane due to the Africa Cup of Nations, it certainly levels it out in a big way. It’s a game Arsenal won’t be fearing as much now. I think Liverpool will win this game, but it will be a tight one," he told EFL.com.

Arsenal's weak midfield could be exposed by Liverpool

The Gunners will be without the duo of Thomas Partey (AFCON) and Granit Xhaka (COVID-19). Their midfield looked porous against Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, so Liverpool could run riot if the Gunners aren’t careful.

Mikel Arteta has limited options to work with, while Jurgen Klopp will be able to field a strong midfield at Anfield.

The Reds need to ensure they take a good lead into the second leg of the semi-final, but they will have to do it without their top-scorer Mohamed Salah.

The good news is Roberto Firmino is back and he is expected to start against Arsenal. Firmino came off the bench to score a goal against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea await the winner of the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. The Blues won both home and away against Tottenham Hotspur in their semi-final.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar