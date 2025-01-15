"It doesn't work like that" – Virgil van Dijk sends strong message after Liverpool are held by Nottingham Forest

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has asserted that his team should have been more clinical in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest at City Ground on January 14.

Earlier this Tuesday, the Reds registered their second successive Premier League draw at the Tricky Trees. After Chris Wood's eighth-minute left-footed opener, Diogo Jota scored the vital equaliser in the 66th minute.

After the end of the encounter at Nuno Espirito Santo's outfit, Van Dijk was asked whether the Reds should have won all three points. The 33-year-old centre-back responded (h/t Empire of the Kop):

"Yeah, it should have been, especially based on the second-half performance. I think we created many chances, especially against a team that don't concede many chances. But it's football – should have been, could have been, it doesn't work like that."

Sharing his thoughts on Liverpool's finishing on Sunday, Van Dijk added:

"They worked their socks off as well and that's what they have been doing, so big credit to them too. But looking at my own team, I think we should have done better with finishing our opportunities."

Liverpool relished a staggering 71% possession in their clash against Nottingham Forest. They registered 23 shots with seven of them hitting target and completed 482 passes with a good accuracy of 85% on Sunday.

Liverpool star says he could depart this month

After Liverpool's 4-0 FA Cup third round victory over Accrington Stanley, Reds midfielder Tyler Morton opened up on his future amid winter speculations. He told club media (h/t Metro):

"This month is obviously a big month for myself and it's decision time. I think I'm ready to kick on and be a proper professional as I always say. Definitely, I think I'm ready to kick on now and I'm ready to move up a step. If that's here or if that's somewhere else, I think football's football and I’ve got to go and be a bit selfish."

Backing himself to shine more this campaign, Morton continued:

"It's been tough for me this season, minute's wise. I think I've handled it very well, I've kept my head down and given it everything every day. I think I do deserve a chance."

Morton, 22, made his debut for his club in September 2021 and made nine total appearances in the 2021-22 campaign. He then relished two back-to-back loan stints at second-tier sides Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

So far this season, Morton has featured in four total games for Liverpool.

