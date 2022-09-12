“It was the worst game since I’ve been here” – Jurgen Klopp reflects on ‘horrors’ of Liverpool’s defeat to Napoli 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described his team's most recent performance against Napoli as the "worst" he has seen since taking over at the club.

The Reds found themselves 4-0 down just after half-time in Naples during their Champions League opener last week (September 7). It was largely down to a series of defensive howlers as they eventually lost 4-1.

Klopp's men appeared tired and lethargic during the defeat. The German manager even compared the encounter to their 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa two seasons ago.

The Reds will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Ajax at Anfield tomorrow (September 13). Klopp, however, is clearly still irked by his side's most recent display.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Reporter: "It is difficult to not play for 6 days because you lose your rhythm?"



Klopp: "What rhythm? Did you see our games. We want to lose this rhythm." Reporter: "It is difficult to not play for 6 days because you lose your rhythm?"Klopp: "What rhythm? Did you see our games. We want to lose this rhythm."

He told a press conference (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"We met with the players, I watched the Napoli game a lot and we saw horrors. The players knew as well. It was the worst game since I've been here. We've had a few, Villa away, but there are always glimpses of us. In this [Napoli] game, nothing. We have to understand why."

He further added:

"Even is some games like Villa there were (positive signs). But here nothing. You solve all individual problems as a team and that's the first thing we have to do, to follow a common idea again. My teams are based on a really foundation if not nearly perfect defending."

Klopp also accepted the criticism his side received after the game, saying:

"I only read about 10 words of what was said about us, but most of them were fair probably. I watched the game back, and (if it was me) I'd have asked a lot of questions about the manager and the players."

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Klopp on minute's silence at Anfield tomorrow night: "I think it's the right thing to do. I'm 55 and she's the only Queen of England I've ever known. I didn't know her but she was kind and warm. People feel so close to her and I respect their grief a lot. I will show my respect." Klopp on minute's silence at Anfield tomorrow night: "I think it's the right thing to do. I'm 55 and she's the only Queen of England I've ever known. I didn't know her but she was kind and warm. People feel so close to her and I respect their grief a lot. I will show my respect."

Jurgen Klopp desperate for Liverpool reaction following humilating Napoli defeat

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season after winning just two of their first six Premier League encounters.

Later in his press conference, Klopp was clearly desperate for his side to show some sort of reaction, as he proclaimed:

"We have to show a reaction, we know that. It doesn't mean we get a result v Ajax. A massive rebuild for them but a really good job. The situation about the group is not massively helpful but it's a home game in the Champions League. We make sure we play different to Napoli and we'll see."

Liverpool are currently seventh in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Klopp on Napoli defeat: "It was the worst game we've played since I've been here. You have to understand why that happened. 8 out of 11 were absolutely below their level, the rest not on their top level, just a normal game." Klopp on Napoli defeat: "It was the worst game we've played since I've been here. You have to understand why that happened. 8 out of 11 were absolutely below their level, the rest not on their top level, just a normal game."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh