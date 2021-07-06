ITA vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - July 6th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another important knock-out fixture as Spain lock horns with Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Spain have hit their stride after a shaky start to their Euro 2020 campaign and have been excellent under Luis Enrique. The Spaniards did stutter against Switzerland, however, and need to step up to the plate in this game.

Italy, on the other hand, are on an exceptional unbeaten streak under Roberto Mancini and have justified their potential so far at Euro 2020. The Azzurri brushed Belgium aside in the quarterfinals and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Italy and Spain will face each other in the knockout stages of the Euros for the 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡 straight tournament ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Y0eqLikVUH — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 2, 2021

Squads to choose from

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Spain (SPN)

David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez; Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta; Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore; Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Spain (SPN)

Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Match Details

Match: Italy (ITA) vs Spain (SPN), UEFA Euro 2020 Semifinal match

Date: 7th July 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

ITALY VS. SPAIN FOR A PLACE IN THE EURO FINAL 😍 pic.twitter.com/wTq1TkyN6s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 2, 2021

Italy (ITA) vs Spain (SPN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Italy (ITA) vs Spain (SPN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne have been pivotal to Italy's resurgence under Roberto Mancini and can be lethal on their day. Insigne, in particular, can make a massive difference with his link-up play and will be brimming with confidence after his wonder goal against Belgium.

Alvaro Morata has certainly hit back at his critics at Euro 2020 and will need to make the most of his chances against Italy. Koke has been Spain's ever-present midfield general and has a role to play against the likes of Jorginho and Marco Verratti.

Jordi Alba has an impressive goalscoring record for a defender at the Euros and is a must-have in this team. Italy also rely heavily on their full-backs and Di Lorenzo will have to step up in Spinazzola's absence against Spain.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to those players backing Spain to pull off a victory against Italy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Jordi Alba, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Koke, Marco Verratti; Lorenzo Insigne (C), Alvaro Morata (VC), Ciro Immobile

Captain: Lorenzo Insigne (ITA), Vice-Captain: Alvaro Morata (SPN)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Leonardo Bonucci, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Pedri; Lorenzo Insigne, Alvaro Morata (C), Ciro Immobile (VC)

Captain: Alvaro Morata (SPN), Vice-Captain: Ciro Immobile (ITA)

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi