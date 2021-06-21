Italy 1-0 Wales: Player ratings as Matteo Pessina's strike ensures perfect group-stage campaign for Azzurri | UEFA Euro 2020

A much-changed Italy beat 10-man Wales 1-0 in Rome to cap off a perfect group-stage campaign at Euro 2020.

Matteo Pessina struck from a Marco Verratti free-kick to secure all three points for the Azzurri, who will now face the runner-up of Group C in the Round of 16. Having already qualified for the knockout stage, Italy coach Roberto Mancini named a much-changed line-up, making as many as eight changes.

Nevertheless, the hosts were in complete control, retaining 70% of the possession and making 23 shots. Pessina's 39th-minute strike gave Italy a narrow advantage heading into the break. Although the Azzurri didn't add to their tally, they defended valiantly. Gareth Bale, however, squandered a good chance to equalise for Wales by blazing wastefully over from inside the box.

Italy's last 11 matches:



✅ 2-0 Estonia

✅ 2-0 Poland

✅ 2-0 Bosnia

✅ 2-0 Northern Ireland

✅ 2-0 Bulgaria

✅ 2-0 Lithuania

✅ 7-0 San Marino

✅ 4-0 Czech Republic

✅ 3-0 Turkey

✅ 3-0 Switzerland

✅ 1-0 Wales



Despite the defeat, Wales finished pipped Switzerland, who beat Turkey 3-1, to finish second. Last edition's semi-finalists will now face the runners-up of Group B in Amsterdam.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings for Italy and Wales:

Italy Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

It was a comfortable evening for Italy's goalkeeper, as Wales rarely threatened. Donnarruma had to make just one save in the match en route a third consecutive clean sheet.

Rafael Toloi - 7.5/10

Toloi made an excellent cameo for Italy, driving forward at will and laying crosses while also overlapping with Chiesa.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7/10

Italy's stand-in captain on the night lasted just 45 minutes but gave a good account of himself during that period, marshalling the backline with elan.

Alessandro Bastoni - 8/10

Bastoni was rock solid in defence and also helped build from the back, thanks to his expansive passing range. He also didn't hesitate to drive forward, making three key passes. His aerial dominance was incredible, as he won seven out of eight defensive duels.

Emerson - 7/10

A quiet figure in Italy's back four, Emerson didn't put a foot wrong and passed the ball around well.

Matteo Pessina - 8/10

The youngster won the game for Italy with his first-half strike but also made his presence felt in defence, making two clearances.

Matteo Pessina has scored in a competitive game for the first time for #ITA.



Jorginho - 7.5/10

The deepest lying midfielder for Italy, Jorginho dictated his side's tempo with excellent passes, completing a staggering 50 of his 51 passes and creating two chances too.

Marco Verratti - 8/10

The veteran Italy midfielder was the heartbeat of his side against Wales. He dispatched his set-pieces with aplomb, one of them helping set up Pessina for the Azzurri's winner.

Federico Bernardeschi - 7/10

The winger gave Wales plenty of problems down the flank with his mazy runs. Bernardeschi drew a foul from Ampadu, which got the Welshman sent off.

Andrea Belotti - 7/10

He came close on a couple of occasions but lacked the cutting edge to bury his chances.

Federico Chiesa - 8/10

A livewire, Chiesa ran the rings around the Welsh defence with his energetic runs and had Neco Williams tied in knots all game.

Ratings of Italy Substitutes:

Francesco Acerbi - 7/10

The Lazio star replaced Bonucci at half-time and kept Italy's backline intact.

Giacomo Raspadori - 7/10

He created a wonderful chance for Belotti by slicing through the Welsh defence, but the striker couldn't make the most of it.

Bryan Cristante - 8/10

Cristante completed all 17 passes after replacing Jorginho and also drew a save from Ward in the dying embers of the game.

Gaetano Castrovilli - N/A

The Fiorentina youngster replaced Pessina in the closing stages and made three passes.

Salvatore Sirigu - N/A

Italy's second-choice goalkeeper came off the bench to see off the final few minutes of the game.

