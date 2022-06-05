Italy 1-1 Germany: Player Ratings as goals from Kimmich and Pellegrini see the giants share a point apiece | UEFA Nations League 2022

Italy and Germany played out an interesting 1-1 draw in Bologna in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 4. The teams are level on points in the group in second and third, with Hungary leading the group having defeated England earlier today.

The start of the game saw Germany keep possession of the ball for longer spells than Italy. They also looked more fluid in attack and ventured forward to attempt shots at goal. The Italians fielded a mixed team which took some time to click into the game.

Serge Gnabry made a bright start for the visitors on the right flank, creating chances to threaten their opponents. Joshua Kimmich made a great start too as he was involved in nearly every other pass for the Germans.

Italy carved their way into proceedings as the game progressed. Davide Frattesi made a positive start for the hosts as he led from the front. Bryan Cristante, too, started the game well and controlled the tempo of the game in midfield.

However, neither side was able to create a clear-cut chance to open the scoring. Italy and Germany went into the break with the scoresheet still blank at 0-0.

The second half saw the game burst into life as both sides entered the field with attacking intent and determination to carry it out. Managers from either dugout made several changes as they looked to snatch the win.

The most notable substitute was Wilfried Gnonto, Italy's 19-year-old forward, who came on and assisted Lorenzo Pellegrini's opener in the 70th minute. However, Germany were quick to hit back with an equalizer. Timo Werner did well to provide an assist for Joshua Kimmich to smash home emphatically to make it 1-1.

As the half progressed, Jamal Musiala saw more of the ball. Despite showing up in good positions, he failed to strike the ball cleanly in lapses of concentration. His misses could prove to be costly in an extremely challenging group with Hungary and England as the other two sides.

Neither side could score another as they failed to capitalize on the Three Lions' 1-0 loss to Hungary earlier in the day. The game ended 1-1 with Italy and Germany sharing the spoils.

Italy Player Ratings

Italy v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

Donnarumma made a good start to the game and helped them keep a clean sheet heading into half-time. He made three saves in the game, with all of them coming from shots inside the box.

Alessandro Florenzi - 6.5/10

Florenzi was named Italy's captain for the game. He played well and put up decent numbers. He blocked one shot and made two interceptions. He was also booked after the hour mark.

Francesco Acerbi - 6.5/10

Acerbi looked solid at the heart of Italy's defense and held his position extremely well. He won five of his nine duels and made two clearances.

Alessandro Bastoni - 6.5/10

Bastoni looked composed and comfortable starting as the left center-back. He won five of his seven duels and made four interceptions. He was booked in the 80th minute.

Cristiano Biraghi - 6.5/10

Biraghi started on the left side of Italy's defense and looked good defensively. He won three of his six duels and blocked one shot.

Davide Frattesi - 7/10

Frattesi started the game well and was arguably Italy's best player in the first half. He attempted three shots but unfortunately, they were all off target.

Bryan Cristante - 7/10

Cristante dominated proceedings in midfield as he started the game well. He played 30 passes out of 35 (86%) and won three of his seven duels. He also made four interceptions and three tackles.

Sandro Tonali - 6.5/10

Tonali started the game on the left side of midfield. He lost possession five times in the first half, but turned things around in the second period. Tonali also received a yellow card.

Matteo Politano - 7.5/10

Politano looked potent on the right side of Italy's attack. He played three key passes, created one big chance and saw his only shot of the game blocked. He was taken off after just an hour.

Gianluca Scamacca - 7/10

Scamacca was a fox in the box for the Italians and even hit the woodwork on one occasion. He attempted four shots but only one of them was on target. He also played one key pass and two accurate long balls.

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 7.5/10

Pellegrini was menacing on the left flank and used his dribbling skills and trickery to his advantage. He scored Italy's only goal of the game. He also won seven of his 12 duels and played three key passes.

Substitutes

Wilfried Gnonto - 7.5/10

Gnonto came on midway through the second half and changed the game instantly. He provided an assist for Pellegrini to score from.

Tommaso Pobega, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Cancellieri & Samuele Ricci - N/A

They came on late in the game and played very few minutes to warrant a rating.

Germany Player Ratings

Italy v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Manuel Neuer - 6/10

Neuer had a decent game in Germany's goal, making one save throughout the match in a tight contest.

Benjamin Henrichs - 7/10

Henrichs made a positive start to the game. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy and also attempted one shot which was off target. He was taken off just before the hour mark.

Niklas Sule - 6.5/10

Sule started at the heart of Germany's defense and played his heart out. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy and made two clearances.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Real Madrid's latest marquee signing started the game well and kept the line high to prevent Italy from penetrating. He played four long balls with 100% accuracy and blocked a shot.

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

Kehrer started at left-back for Germany and put in a decent performance. He was shown a yellow card in the game for a bad challenge.

Joshua Kimmich - 8.5/10

Kimmich made a lovely start to the game and was involved in nearly every passing combination for Germany early on. He also scored the equalizer for his side in the second half with a well-taken goal.

Leon Goretzka - 6.5/10

Goretzka started in the pivot spot and distributed the ball well for his side. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including five accurate long balls from six attempts.

Serge Gnabry - 7.5/10

Gnabry used his pace and strength to make space for himself and drive towards Italy's goal. He won nine of his 16 duels and successfully completed four dribbles.

Thomas Muller - 6.5/10

Muller had a relatively quiet first half as he tried to work his way into proceedings. He ended the game having won five of seven of his duels, and saw one shot blocked.

Leroy Sane - 6.5/10

Sane used his incredible pace and ability to drive past defenders to provide width for his teammates. He had one shot which was off target and was substituted off in the 59th minute.

Timo Werner

Werner started as Germany's lone striker and was not adequately involved in their attacks as much as he would have liked. He provided two key passes for his side. He also picked up an yellow card deep into the game.

Substitutes

Jamal Musiala - 6.5/10

Musiala came on in the second half and failed to establish himself in the game as he struggled for composure.

Jonas Hofmann - 6.5/10

Hofmann came on for Henrichs and put in a decent game.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

Gundogan came on near the 70-minute mark to help his side build momentum and snatch a win.

Kai Havertz - N/A

Havertz came on in the second half and was shown a yellow card for a poor challenge.

David Raum - N/A

Came on too late to warrant a rating.

