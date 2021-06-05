Italy 4-0 Czech Republic: 5 Talking points as Azzurri record impressive win ahead of EURO 2020 | International Friendlies 2021

Italy recorded a commanding win in an international friendly on Friday, beating the Czech Republic 4-0 at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. With this result, the Azzurri managed to keep a clean sheet in both their friendlies ahead of EURO 2020 as they head into the tournament full of confidence.

The hosts were clearly the better side on the night, as their quick and effective transitions caused a lot of trouble for the visitors. They scored twice in each half, with Ciro Immobile opening the scoring in the 23rd minute. Nicola Barella doubled Italy's lead just before half-time, though he was helped by a significant deflection.

Despite their two-goal cushion, Italy continued to look for more goals. Their efforts bore fruit, as Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi rounded up the scoring to seal an emphatic win for the Azzurri.

Czech Republic never stood a chance against the rampant hosts and barely tested Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was another impressive performance by Roberto Mancini's men, who seem to have the right balance of youth and experience in their ranks.

On that note, let's have a take a look at five talking points from the game.

#1 Italy's attack impresses

Italy produced a wonderful attacking display against the Czech Republic. They created 17 chances, including seven shots on target. The hosts were always on the move, and the combination of Insigne and Berardi ensured there was a lot of pace and energy in the final third.

Italy's EURO 2020 squad, a decent mix of youth and experience, have an impressive attacking arsenal. The likes of Insigne, Berardi and Immobile were all on target and work well in combination, which makes Italy a favourite to qualify from Group A in EURO 2020.

#2 Czech Republic struggle to get going against Italy

Whether it was lack of training or a call from the manager to play cautiously, Czech Republic failed to impress against Italy.

They could only manage one shot on target, which came in the second half. For the better part of the game, they were forced to fall back and defend against an inspired Italian attack.

Italy THRASH Czech Republic in their final friendly before the EUROs.



Going in RED HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BFdFzz8WOV — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) June 4, 2021

Czech Republic have a chance to give themselves a boost ahead of their EURO 2020 campaign, as they take on Albania in a friendly next week.

