Italy U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship round-up this week and will see Italy U21 host the Republic of Ireland U21 on Tuesday in a pivotal clash for the top spot in Group F.

Italy U21 have enjoyed a solid qualification run and remain on course to secure a spot in the tournament next year. They played out a 1-1 draw against Sweden U21 last time out, with Juventus loanee Nicolo Rovella scoring a second-half equalizer from the penalty spot.

The hosts have picked up 21 points from nine qualifying games so far and sit atop the group table. A win last time out would have secured automatic qualification for the home team and they now need to avoid defeat this week to do so.

The Republic of Ireland U21 have recovered from a sluggish start to the qualifiers and are now guaranteed at least a playoff spot. They picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Montenegro U21 last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Southampton's Will Smallbone.

The visitors sit second in the group with 19 points from nine games. A win on Tuesday will see them leapfrog their opponents at the top and secure a first-ever appearance at the European Championships.

Italy U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Italy U21 and Republic of Ireland U21. The hosts have won four of those matchups while the visitors have won just once. There have been two draws between the two teams.

Italy U21 Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Republic of Ireland U21 Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Italy U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 Team News

Italy U21

Atalanta's Matteo Lovato may not play this week after coming off with an injury last time out. Raoul Bellanova, Destiny Udogie, Riccardo Calafiori and Nicolò Fagioli are all injured.

Injured: Raoul Bellanova, Destiny Udogie, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolò Fagioli

Doubtful: Matteo Lovato

Suspended: None

Republic of Ireland U21

Oisin McEntee came off injured against Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 earlier this month and is a major doubt for this one.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Oisin McEntee

Suspended: None

Italy U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 Predicted XI

Italy U21 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Carnesecchi; Andrea Cambiaso, Caleb Okoli, Lorenzo Pirola, Giacomo Quagliata; Nicolo Rovella, Fabio Miretti; Emanuel Vignato, Gianluca Gaetano, Nicolo Cambiaghi; Pietro Pellegri

Republic of Ireland U21 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brian Maher (GK); Joel Bagan, Mark McGuinness, Eiran Joe Cashin, Lee O'Connor; Tyreik Wright, Conor Coventry, Gavin Kilkenny, Will Smallbone; Liam Kerrigan, Joshua Kayode

Italy U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 Prediction

Italy U21 are undefeated in their qualifiers so far and have lost just one of their last 18 games across all competitions.

The Republic of Ireland U21 are in solid form as well, winning their last four games on the bounce. They are, however, winless in their last five games in this fixture and could lose here.

Prediction: Italy U21 2-1 Republic of Ireland U21

