Italy vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy are set to play Austria at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Italy come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over ten-man Wales on Sunday in the group stage of the tournament. A first-half goal from Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina ensured victory for Roberto Mancini's Italy. Wales had young Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu sent off in the second-half.

Austria, on the other hand, beat Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine 1-0 in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner sealed the deal for Franco Foda's Austria.

Italy vs Austria Head-to-Head

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Italy hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost 11 and drawn eight.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2008, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from centre-back Emanuel Pogatetz and striker Marc Janko for Austria was cancelled out by a goal from striker Alberto Gilardino and an own goal from goalkeeper Ramazan Ozcan for Italy.

Italy form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W

Austria form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-L-W

Italy vs Austria Team News

Italy

The game against Wales saw the return of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti from injury, and his performance was highly praised. However, manager Roberto Mancini could be without veteran Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini and Roma right-back Alessandro Florenzi, who are both nursing injuries.

Before the tournament began, Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi and Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini both withdrew from the squad due to injuries, and were replaced by Atalanta's Matteo Pessina and Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Giorgio Chiellini, Alessandro Florenzi

Suspended: None

Austria

Meanwhile, Austria will rely on stars like David Alaba, RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer and Wolfsburg's Xaver Schlager. There are doubts over the availability of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer and Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer

Suspended: None

Italy vs Austria Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Austria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bachmann, Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba, Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch, Michael Gregoritsch, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic

Italy vs Austria Prediction

Italy have been one of the best teams in the competition so far. Roberto Mancini's men look well organised in all phases of play, with the midfield trio of Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli and Jorginho earning praise. It will be interesting to see whether Marco Verratti starts this game.

Austria, on the other hand, have done well to reach this stage. Much of their team is comprised of Bundesliga stars, led by the versatile David Alaba. The Real Madrid bound player can operate in a number of positions, and he will be crucial for his country.

Italy will be the favourites to win here.

Prediction: Italy 2-0 Austria

