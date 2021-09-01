Italy vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Fresh off their European Championship success, Italy turn their attention to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they welcome Bulgaria to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday.

The visitors have endured a horrid campaign in the qualifiers and currently find themselves second from bottom in Group C.

Italy were crowned champions of Europe for the second time on 11 July when they saw off a star-studded England side.

With the scores level at 1-1 after 120 minutes, the game proceeded to penalties where the Italians claimed a nerve-cracking 3-2 win.

This success was in keeping with their fine form in the World Cup qualifiers, where they currently boast a perfect record.

Roberto Mancini’s men have picked up three wins from their three outings, while scoring six goals and conceding none.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, have struggled to get going in the qualifiers. They are yet to taste victory so far, picking up one draw and losing two of their first three outings.

Yasen Petrov’s side head into Thursday’s game off the back of another poor run in international friendly games. They failed to win any of their three games, losing two and playing out a 1-1 draw with Slovakia.

Bulgaria are currently on an eight-game winless run, with their last victory coming back in November 2020 when they beat Gibraltar 3-0 on home turf.

Italy vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head

Italy have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from their previous eight games.

Bulgaria are yet to taste victory against the European champions, while three games have ended all square.

Italy Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Bulgaria Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L

Italy vs Bulgaria Team News

Italy

Head coach Roberto Mancini has named a 34-man squad for their upcoming games with the injured Leonardo Spinazzola the only absentee from the squad that claimed the Euro title.

Nicolo Zaniolo is back in the fold after recuperating from a lengthy injury. Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca has been handed his first national team call-up.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Bulgaria

Bulgaria have called up 25 players to the national team, including skipper Georgi Kostadinov, Lokomotiv Plovdiv striker Dimitar Iliev and veteran goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Italy vs Bulgaria Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Bulgaria Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nikolay Mihaylov, Vasil Bozhikov, Anton Nedyalkov, Andrea Hristov; Birsent Karagaren, Petar Vitanov, Ivaylo Chochev, Todor Nedelev; Kiril Despodev, Dimitar Iliev, Spas Delev

Italy vs Bulgaria Prediction

Both sides head into the game in contrasting form with the Italians on a superb run of games. The Bulgarians have struggled to perform and are yet to taste victory since the turn of the year.

We predict Italy will cruise to all three points as they boast a significantly stronger squad and face an out-of-sorts opposing side.

Prediction: Italy 3-0 Bulgaria

