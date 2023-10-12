Italy vs Malta Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2023

Italy will entertain Malta at the Stadio San Nicola in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in the qualifying campaign and recorded a 2-1 home win over Ukraine in their previous outing. Davide Frattesi bagged a first-half brace to help his team to their second win of the campaign.

With seven points from four games, they are in second place in the Group C standings. They trail England by six points but have a game in hand and will look to reduce the deficit.

The visitors are one of the seven teams in the European qualifiers to have suffered defeats in all five games thus far. In their previous outing, they fell to a 2-0 home loss to North Macedonia, failing to score for the fourth time in five games in the competition.

Italy vs Malta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met nine times thus far since 1986. The hosts have a 100% record against the visitors and have kept clean sheets in their last five meetings.

They last met in the reverse fixture in March when first-half goals from Mateo Retegui and Matteo Pessina helped Italy record a 2-0 away win.

Malta have just three wins in their last 11 games in all competitions, with all wins coming in friendlies.

The visitors have suffered 14 consecutive defeats in European qualifiers, failing to score in 12 games in that period. They have just four wins in the European qualifiers thus far, with all of them coming at home.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in European qualifiers since 2006. They have won 16 of their last 18 games in the qualifiers.

Italy vs Malta Prediction

The Azzurri are unbeaten in their two games under Luciano Spalletti and will look to extend that run to three games. They have an impressive record in European qualifiers and have won 17 of their last 19 home games.

The Italians will be without the services of Ivan Provedel and Mattia Zaccagni, who picked up knocks, but Spalletti has called up Riccardo Orsolini in their place. They have kept five clean sheets in a row against the visitors and are strong favorites at home.

The Reds have scored just two goals in nine meetings against the hosts while conceding 23 times. They have suffered 14 defeats on the trot in European qualifiers and might struggle here.

Head coach Devis Mangia will be without the services of Jodi Jones and Teddy Teuma, who are sidelined through injuries. They will also be without captain Steve Borg, who will serve a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering the history between the two teams and the contrast in form, we expect the hosts to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good

Prediction: Italy 2-0 Malta

Italy vs Malta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Italy to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score or assist any time - Yes