Italy vs North Macedonia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Italy will welcome North Macedonia to the Stadio Olimpico in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

The hosts suffered just their second defeat of the qualifying campaign last time around, falling to a 3-1 away loss to England. Gianluca Scamacca opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo picking up the assist.

England produced a remarkable comeback, with Harry Kane bagging a brace and Marcus Rashford adding a goal in the 57th minute as England booked their place in the main event. North Macedonia saw their two-game unbeaten run in the qualifying campaign end last month, as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Ukraine.

If the hosts win against North Macedonia in this match, they will just need to draw against Ukraine in their second encounter to qualify for Euro 2024. This is because the Italians have the tiebreaker thanks to their 2-1 win over Ukraine in Milan in September.

However, a loss to North Macedonia in this first match would force the Azzurri into a must-win situation and a virtual playoff match against the Ukrainians.

Italy vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times in all competitions, with just one meeting taking place in the European qualifiers. The two teams have been evenly matched in these games, with a win apiece and two games ending in draws.

Interestingly, the hosts are winless against the visitors since a 3-2 win in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2017.

The reverse fixture in April ended in a 1-1 draw, with Enis Bardhi equalizing in the 81st minute after Ciro Immobile gave Italy the lead in the 47th minute.

North Macedonia have lost four of their last five away games across all competitions, failing to score in these defeats as well.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 11-7 in six games in the qualifying campaign thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding seven goals fewer.

Italy vs North Macedonia Prediction

The Azzurri head into the match in good form, losing just once in their last five games while recording three wins. At home, they have won four of their last five games. Interestingly, they are winless in their home meetings against the visitors, scoring just once while conceding twice.

Ciro Immobile was a surprise omission from the squad by Luciano Spalletti, who will also be without the services of Alessandro Bastoni, who left the camp after a muscle injury.

Lynxes have lost four of their last six away games in European qualifiers, failing to score in three games in that period. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, playing out two 1-1 draws.

Both teams have scored five times apiece in four games in this fixture. Nonetheless, considering the Azzurri's impressive home record in European qualifiers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Italy 2-1 North Macedonia

Italy vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Italy to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score or assist any time - Yes