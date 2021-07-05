Italy vs Spain: 5 key battles | UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final

Italy will take on Spain in the first semi-final of UEFA Euro 2020 on Tuesday. After producing a remarkable display against Belgium, Roberto Mancini's men will start as the favourites against Luis Enrique's free-scoring Spain.

Spain were helped by Denis Zakaria's own goal and three penalty misses by Switzerland in the quarter-final shootout as La Roja edged through 3-1 on penalties after the teams were locked at a goal apiece after 120 minutes.

Both Italy and Spain are brimming with talent, so this match should make for an interesting watch.

Spain have the best attacking stats in the competition, with 12 goals, while Italy are not too far behind, having scored 11. The Azzurri have been more solid than Spain defensively, did not concede a goal in the group stage, and have let in only two all tournament.

The two teams met in the last three editions of the Euros, with Spain edging out Italy in the Euro 2008 quarter-final shootout and beating the Azzuri 4-0 in the 2012 final. Italy beat Spain 2-0 in the Round of 16 at Euro 2016, though.

🇪🇸 Spain were unstoppable when they put 4 past Italy to win EURO 2012 🏆



Favourite goalscorer?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/EaaEN2UFNf — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 5, 2021

The outcome of this game will most likely be determined by player matchups rather than individual brilliance. On that note, let's take a look at five key player battles that could be key in the outcome of the match:

#5 Emerson Palmieri (Italy) vs Ferran Torres (Spain)

Ferran Torres (right)

Spain have been heavily reliant on their front three at Euro 2020. One of the players who could have an impact against Italy is Manchester City winger Ferran Torres.

He plays on the right flank for La Furia Roja, and his involvement is likely to be even more important in the game, as Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola, one of the best players at Euro 2020, has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Spinazzola will likely be replaced by Emerson, who has made just two appearances in this competition. Torres, meanwhile, has scored two goals and also has an assist to his name at Euro 2020.

Torres' pace and skill could come in handy against Emerson, who is yet to be tested at the tournament.

#4 Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) vs Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain)

Lorenzo Insigne (right) has been very impressive for Italy at Euro 2020.

If Spain have the upper hand on the left flank with Ferran Torres, Italy will also be fancying their chances on that flank in the attacking third, thanks to Lorenzo Insigne.

The Napoli forward has been in great form at Euro 2020. He has found the back of the net twice this tournament, including a wonderful strike against Belgium to give Italy a decisive lead. He has also averaged 2.8 key passes a game in the competition.

However, Insigne will be up against Spain's veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who has played as a centre-back for Chelsea but has reverted to his original right-back position for his national side.

The Chelsea man has scored a goal in three appearances for the 2012 champions at Euro 2020 and is the most experienced defender in Spain line-up. His experience of playing as a centre-half could come in handy against Insigne, who has quick feet and skills.

Also Read: 5 national teams with the most fans in the world.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav