Italy vs Spain Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 49 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with another brilliant clash this week as Italy lock horns with Spain at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Italy are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 at the moment and have exceeded expectations under Roberto Mancini. The Azzurri proved their skeptics wrong with an excellent 2-1 victory against Belgium last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Spain, on the other hand, suffered a rocky start to their Euro 2020 campaign but have managed to bounce back with some comprehensive victories. Luis Enrique's charges were given a run for their money by Switzerland over the weekend and have a point to prove in this match.

Italy vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have a marginal historical advantage over Italy as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two teams. Italy have managed nine victories against Spain with the other 13 games ending in stalemates.

The previous meeting between the two European heavyweights took place in 2017 and ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Spain. Italy have shown tremendous improvement under Mancini and will be intent on exacting their revenge this week.

Italy form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W-W

Spain form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-D-D

Italy vs Spain: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Spain and Italy share an intriguing football history

Italy do not have a good recent record against Spain and have defeated their opponents only twice in the last 14 matches between these two teams. The Azzurri famously lost the Euro 2012 final to Spain's golden generation but avenged their defeat with a 2-0 knock-out victory at Euro 2016.

Roberto Mancini's Italy outfit is the only team that has won all its matches at Euro 2020 so far. Italy are currently on the most impressive unbeaten streak in their history and have played 32 matches on the trot without suffering a defeat.

With 12 semi-final appearances to their name in international tournaments, Italy have established themselves as bonafide footballing giants. Only Germany have been more successful in major footballing events with 20 top-four appearances.

Spain became the first team to score five goals in consecutive matches at the Euros this year with excellent attacking performances against Croatia and Slovakia. La Furia Roja were pegged back by Switzerland, however, and need to find their shooting boots in this game.

With six goals and seven assists in his last 15 matches for Italy, Lorenzo Insigne has taken over as Italy's talisman. The Napoli star scored a stunner against Belgium and will have to play a key role against Spain.

