Italy vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with what is arguably its most mouthwatering knock-out clash as Italy lock horns with Spain at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The two European giants have adopted similar approaches to their game and will have to be at their best to reach the finals of Euro 2020.

After a fairly shaky start to their Euro campaign, Spain have managed to hit their stride and have scored 11 goals in their last three matches. Luis Enrique's charges were kept at bay by a robust Swiss defence over the weekend and have a few issues to resolve ahead of this fixture.

Italy, on the other hand, have been one of the most impressive outfits at Euro 2020 so far. Roberto Mancini and his group effectively dispelled all concerns regarding their big-game credentials with a victory against Belgium in the quarterfinals and are now only two matches away from a historic triumph.

Italy and Spain will face each other in the knockout stages of the Euros for the 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡 straight tournament ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Y0eqLikVUH — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 2, 2021

Italy vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have a marginal historical advantage over Italy as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two teams. Italy have managed nine victories against Spain with the other 13 games ending in stalemates.

The previous meeting between the two European heavyweights took place in 2017 and ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Spain. Italy did manage to avenge their heartbreak against the Spanish golden generation in the Euro 2012 final with a 2-0 victory four years later at Euro 2016.

Italy form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W-W

Spain form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-D-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Italy vs Spain Team News

Italy have a few injury concerns

Italy

Leonardo Spinazzola suffered an injury against Belgium and has been ruled out of this fixture. Alessandro Florenzi is also carrying a knock at the moment and Giovanni Di Lorenzo will likely have to step up yet again in his absence.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: Alessandro Florenzi

Suspended: None

Spain have a strong squad

Spain

Pablo Sarabia is Spain's only fitness concern at the moment and his muscle injury could mean that Dani Olmo is given an opportunity in this game. Sergio Busquets has been crucial to Spain's resurgence and is likely to partner with Pedri and Koke against a strong Italian midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pablo Sarabia

Suspended: None

Italy vs Spain Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs. Denmark 🇩🇰

🇮🇹 Italy vs. Spain 🇪🇸



BRING ON THE #EURO2020 SEMIS 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3vojqlg2w9 — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2021

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Italy vs Spain Prediction

Italy are the only team to have won all their matches so far at UEFA Euro 2020 and are on a historic unbeaten streak under Roberto Mancini at the moment. The Azzurri's resurgence has taken the Euros by storm and has been one of the most pertinent talking points of the tournament so far.

Spain have also exceeded expectations this year and have defied their skeptics by pulling off some impressive results at the Euros. Italy have all their bases covered, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this knock-out fixture.

Prediction: Italy 2-1 Spain

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Help us improve our previews and predictions section. Take a 30 second survey now

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi