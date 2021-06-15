Italy vs Switzerland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 15 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Italy take on Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Italy made an impressive start to their campaign and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Switzerland took the lead against Wales last week but failed to hold on to their advantage and had to make do with a 1-1 draw. The Swiss face a stern challenge in the days to come and will have to take something away from this fixture.

Italy, on the other hand, pulled off an emphatic victory against Turkey and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Both Immobile and Insigne scored goals in their first game of Euro 2020 and will want to add to their tally against Switzerland.

Lorenzo Insigne curling the ball into the far corner first time. Clean 😎 pic.twitter.com/08bSukCueb — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 11, 2021

Italy vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

Italy have a good record against Switzerland and have won 28 matches out of a total of 57 games played between the two teams. Switzerland have managed 22 victories against Italy and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2010 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Italy have grown in stature in recent months and will want to prove a point in this match.

Italy form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Switzerland form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Italy vs Switzerland: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Italy have a strong squad

For two teams that have met on 57 occasions in the past, it is fairly surprising that Italy and Switzerland have never faced each other at the Euros. The two European outfits have met on three occasions in the World Cup, with Switzerland winning two matches in 1954 and Italy responding with a victory of their own in 1962.

Italy's recent record against Switzerland holds them in good stead ahead of this match. The Azzurri are unbeaten in their last eight encounters with the Swiss and will look to extend their streak this week.

Switzerland are on the verge of breaking an unwanted record at the Euros and could draw five matches in a row with another stalemate on Wednesday. Given that the opponent is Italy, however, the away side may well be happy with shared spoils.

🇮🇹 Ciro Immobile celebrates his 14th international goal for Italy ⚽️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/kRW9x67tiK — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 11, 2021

With 20 goals and six assists in the Serie A, Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is Italy's fox in the box at Euro 2020. The Italian forward has already scored a goal this summer and will look to throw himself in the Golden Boot race in the coming weeks.

Italy can potentially become the first team to reach the knock-out stages on Wednesday. With Wales and Switzerland both dropping points last week, Italy can obtain a near-unassailable five-point lead in Group A with a victory against the Swiss.

