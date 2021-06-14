Italy vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy are set to play Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Italy come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Senol Gunes' Turkey on Friday in their opening game of UEFA Euro 2020. An own goal from Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral and goals from Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne sealed the deal for Roberto Mancini's Italy.

Switzerland, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Rob Page's Wales on Saturday in their first game of UEFA Euro 2020. A goal from Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Breel Embolo for Switzerland was cancelled out by a goal from Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore for Wales.

Italy vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

In 57 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Italy hold the clear advantage. They have won 28 games, lost seven and drawn 22.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2010, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Midfielder Gokhan Inler's goal for Switzerland was cancelled out by a goal from striker Fabio Quagliarella for Italy.

Italy form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W

Switzerland form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: D

Italy vs Switzerland Team News

Italy

Despite missing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti against Turkey, Italy produced a strong performance. Verratti remains a doubt for this game. There have been some change in personnel in the squad, with both Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi and Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini withdrawing due to injury issues and being replaced by Atalanta's Matteo Pessina and Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

Switzerland

Meanwhile, Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic has a strong squad to work with as well. The Borussia Monchengladbach quartet of Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo will be crucial, while Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri continue to be important players in the first XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Italy vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic

3 - 3 of the 6 goals Breel Embolo scored for Switzerland were headers. Expert. #WALSUI #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/lhwoSVsfAr — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 12, 2021

Italy vs Switzerland Prediction

Italy were a dominant force against Turkey, and ran out comfortable winners. The performance of the midfield trio of Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Barella was highly praised, and it is unlikely that Roberto Mancini makes wholesale changes to the side which faced Turkey.

Switzerland, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance against Wales. Attacker Breel Embolo was in fine form in that game and was a constant thorn in the opposition defence, and he will once again look to have a considerable impact.

Italy have been impressive under Mancini, and they should be able to win here.

Prediction: Italy 2-1 Switzerland

