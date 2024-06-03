Italy vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024 

Italy and Turkey will ramp up their preparations for Euro 2024 as they lock horns at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Italy will kickstart their title defence at Euro 2024 on June 15 with their group stage opener against Albania. Despite winning the title in the previous tournament, the Azzurri's path to qualification wasn't as smooth as they'd have liked and eventually got their tickets punched after finishing second in their group behind England.

Under the tutelage of Luciano Spalletti, who took over from Robert Mancini in September last year, Italy have lost just one of their last eight matches across all competitions. The Azzurri will also take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in another friendly before their Euro campaign officially kicks off.

Meanwhile, Turkey also gained automatic qualification to Euro 2024 after finishing atop Group D. They pipped Croatia to the top spot but their recent results make for grim reading. Turkey are winless in their last three matches across all competitions, losing the previous two.

Their latest outing ended in a disastrous 6-1 loss against Austria and thus Turkey must get some wind in their sails from these upcoming friendlies. Vincenzo Montella's men will take on Poland on June 10 before their Euro 2024 group stage opener against Georgia eight days later.

Italy vs Turkey Head-to-Head

Italy and Turkey have clashed 13 times in the past. Italy have won 10 times and never lost against Turkey. Three matches have ended as draws. Italy have won both of their last two games against the Crescent-Stars in all competitions.

Italy form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Turkey form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Italy vs Turkey Team News

Italy

Italy have quite a few notable absentees. Francesco Acerbi, who was named in the 30-man squad for Euro 2024 will miss out here as he joins an injury and suspension list that already has the likes of Domenico Berardi, Nicolo Zaniolo, Destiny Udogie and Sandro Tonali.

Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini are both held up with Atalanta as they prepare for their delayed final league game against Fiorentina.

Injuries: Francesco Acerbi, Domenico Berardi, Nicolo Zaniolo, Destiny Udogie

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Sandro Tonali

Unavailable: Gianluca Scamacca, Giorgio Scalvini

Turkey

Caglar Soyuncu, Cengiz Under and Ridvan Yilmaz are the major absentees for Turkey. All three will miss out due to injuries. Ugurcan Cakir is likely to start in goal ahead of Altay Bayindir who made just a single appearance for Manchester United in the 2023-24 season.

Injuries: Caglar Soyuncu, Cengiz Under, Ridvan Yilmaz

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: None

Italy vs Turkey Predicted Lineups

Italy predicted XI (3-4-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matteo Darmian, Alessandro Buongiorno, Alessandro Bastoni; Andrea Cambiaso, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Federico Dimarco; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Giacomo Raspadori; Mateo Retegui

Turkey predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Uğurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Kaan Ayhan, Cenk Ozkacar; Hakan Calhanoglu, Salih Ozcan; Yunus Akgun, Arda Guler, Kena Yildiz; Enes Unal

Italy vs Turkey Prediction

Neither Italy nor Turkey have been very impressive of late. Both sides will test out different combinations and try to find solutions for their defensive issues. As a result, this is likely to end up being a stalemate.

Prediction: Italy 1-1 Turkey