Italy vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Italy will square off against Venezuela at the Chase Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday.

Both teams will play for the first time this year. Italy were last in action in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in November. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Ukraine.

They earned a direct spot in the qualifiers thanks to a better head-to-head record against Ukraine after both teams finished with 14 points in the qualifying campaign.

Venezuela were last in action in December, as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Colombia. Interestingly, it was their second loss of the year against Colombia, after losing 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in September.

Italy will conclude their international break against Ecuador on Sunday at the Red Bull Arena while Venezuela will lock horns with Guatemala.

Italy vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Italy have just one loss in their last seven games across all competitions, recording four wins. They will play their first friendly since a 2-0 loss to Austria in November 2022.

Venezuela have just one win and one loss in their last six games across all competitions. Just one of their last 10 games in all competitions has produced over 2.5 goals.

Italy have scored at least two goals in their last six games across all competitions while conceding nine times in that period.

Venezuela have kept five clean sheets in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have scored just nine goals in that period.

Venezuela have suffered just one loss in their last eight friendlies. They are winless in their last three games in all competitions, failing to score in two games, while conceding two goals.

Italy vs Venezuela Prediction

The Azzurri have suffered three losses in their last 10 games in all competitions, with two of them coming against England in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. They have scored 10 goals in their last four games while conceding five times and will look to build on that goalscoring form.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti had called up 28 players for the friendlies and he will be without the services of Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi after he was accused of using racially charged language towards Napoli defender Juan Jesus during the Serie A match last Sunday. Raoul Bellanova, Michael Folorunsho, and Lorenzo Lucca have been called up for the first time.

La Vinotinto have drawn three of their last five games in all competitions, with one win and one loss apiece. They have suffered just one loss in 10 competitive games under new manager Fernando Batista, though they lost 1-0 to Colombia in a friendly in their previous outing.

Wuilker Fariñez, Josef Martínez, Yangel Herrera, Eduard Bello, and Yeferson Soteldo have not been included in the squad due to injuries. David Martínez and Kevin Kelsy have also been left out of the squad, which is headlined by in-form striker Salomón Rondón.

While both teams are playing for the first time this year, considering Italy's better goalscoring form recently, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Italy 2-1 Venezuela

Italy vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Italy to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lorenzo Pellegrini to score or assist any time - Yes