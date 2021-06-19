Italy vs Wales Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 25 of UEFA Euro 2020

Italy are back in action with their last group match of UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with Wales in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. The Azzurri have been in excellent form this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Wales took massive strides towards qualification with an excellent 2-0 victory against Turkey earlier this week. The Welsh have impressive players in their ranks and will need to take it up a notch against a formidable Azzurri outfit.

Italy, on the other hand, have already secured their place in the knock-outs and will be intent on maintaining their perfect record at UEFA Euro 2020. Roberto Mancini's charges have exceeded expectations so far this season and could potentially produce a fairly unprecedented bid for the trophy.

Italy vs Wales Head-to-Head

Italy have an excellent record against Wales and have won seven matches out of a total of nine games played between the two teams. Wales have managed only two victories against Italy and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2003 and ended in a 4-0 victory for Italy. Wales have improved in recent years and will look to create history against the Azzurri this weekend.

Italy form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Wales form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Italy vs Wales: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Immobile is in excellent form

With 20 goals and six assists in the Serie A, Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is Italy's fox in the box at Euro 2020. The Italian forward has found the back of the net in both matches in the tournament and will be looking to maintain his stellar record against Wales.

Italy have been prolific against Wales in the past and have scored 14 goals in the last five matches between the two teams. The Azzurri have managed five clean sheets in their last six games against Wales and their formidable defence could potentially add to that tally this weekend.

Kieffer Moore has scored six goals for Wales and four of his strikes have been headers. The striker scored the equaliser for Wales against Switzerland and has also scored 20 goals in the Championship this season.

Italy are on an astonishing run at the moment and are unbeaten in their last 29 matches in all competitions. The Azzurri have scored 27 goals in their last nine matches and have kept clean sheets in all these fixtures.

