Ivan Rakitic reveals his Ballon d'Or favorite

Ivan Rakitic reveals his Ballon d'Or favourite: It's not Leo Messi

In a recent interview with Croatian newspaper, Novi List (via Goal.com), Barcelona's midfield sensation Ivan Rakitic revealed that LM10 is the current best player in the world. However, LM10 happens to be his Croatian teammate Luka Modric and not Leo Messi.

Recently, both the star midfielders coupled up and led their nation to the World Cup Final which they ultimately lost to France.

The FC Barcelona midfielder believes that Luka Modric is the best player in the world and deserves to win the Ballon d'Or 2018. Recently, Luka Modric won the UEFA player of the season leaving behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

However, it became a hot debate to decide who deserved it more. Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, even claimed that this decision is shameful and his client earned the award, who now plays for Juventus.

"We've been together in the national team for 11 years, went through a lot, I love him as my brother. I am happy he decided to stay in the national team, I don't know what my decision would have been if he retired. Modric is now La Liga's big gun, he's the best player in the world, and he deserves the Ballon d'Or 2018, the only award missing from his cabinet".

Rakitic made some bold comments as he said, "Those who are jealous of Luka, let them die with their jealousy! I'm proud of him and as happy as if I'm winning those awards myself".

Modric helped Real Madrid their third-consecutive UCL title and also lead his nation to the World Cup final. With UEFA Player of the season award going his way, it can be expected that the Croatian would finally put a period on the Messi-Ronaldo domination over the Ballon d'Or.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid midfielder is showing no sign of declination as he has started to become an integral part of Lopetegui's system.