Ivory Coast vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Ivory Coast face Uruguay at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday (March 26) in a friendly.

The African side enjoyed a memorable AFCON campaign in January. They drew 2-2 with Benin in their last game, falling behind twice before Max Gradel and Oumar Diakite ensured a share of the spoils..

Ivory Coast will look to round up the international break on a positive note before returning to competitive action against Gabon in June.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are preparing for the Copa America in the summer as they look to win the continental showpiece for the first time since 2011. They drew 1-1 with Basque Country in a Non-FIFA friendly on Sunday, falling behind late in the first half before Matias Vecino levelled the scores early after the restart.

Ivory Coast vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first meeting between the two sides.

The Elephants' last meeting against South American opponents was in June 2014 when they lost 2-1 to Colombia in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup.

La Celeste's last meeting against African opposition came in December 2022 when they lost 2-0 to Ghana in their final World Cup group game.

Ivory Coast have managed one clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

Uruguay have scored at least once in their last 12 games across competitions.

Les Elephants are 39th in the FIFA rankings, sitting 28 places behind Uruguay.

Ivory Coast vs Uruguay Prediction

Ivory Coast are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning four on the trot. However, they have had mixed results away from home.

Meanwhile, Uruguay are unbeaten in five games and have lost one of their last 12. The South American nation are the stronger side and should come out on top, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 1-2 Uruguay

Ivory Coast vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uruguay

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of La Celeste's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the Elephants' last five matchups.)