'#IZComing' – AC Milan confirm Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival

The Swedish striker will be seen in the iconic red-black stripes soon

Serie A club AC Milan have all but confirmed the arrival of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović into their ranks, posting a cheeky tweet to make the announcement. The tweet simply says #IZComing, with a GIF sporting the same message. It has been received with excitement from the fans, and has garnered over 11,000 retweets in less than 30 minutes.

The former LA Galaxy forward, who has scored over 500 career goals, is likely to make a January move to the Italian club. Ibrahimović previously played for Milan, having joined the club on loan in the 2010-11 season, when they lifted the first-division trophy for the last time. He signed for them permanently the following season.

The striker had a successful stint at the club, scoring 42 goals in 61 appearances across two seasons. His imminent return is likely to infuse Milan supporters with newfound optimism, with the club struggling in this season so far. The 18-time Serie A champions are currently 11th on the points table, winning six and losing eight of their 17 games.

Ibrahimović on the other hand, had a successful stint with LA Galaxy in the MLS, netting 52 goals in 56 appearances. He also comes with a resume decked with honours, including 4 Serie A trophies.