Jablonec vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Jablonec and AZ Alkmaar square off at the Stadion Střelnice on Thursday on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League. With five points in the bag from four games, the Czech Republic side are second in Group D, and look set to head into the preliminary knockout round.

A direct place in the last-16 appears difficult as their Dutch counterparts are five points above them. They must not only beat them here, but also hope AZ drop points on the final day. AZ, meanwhile, started their campaign with a 2-2 draw to Randers, but won their next three games to claim top spot in the group.

A victory here would officially confirm their place in the next round.

Jablonec vs AZ Alkmaar Head-To-Head

AZ Alkmaar have won two of their previous three clashes with Jablonec, who are yet to get one over them. The reverse fixture in September ended in a 1-0 victory for the Dutch side.

Jablonec Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

AZ Alkmaar Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Jablonec vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Jablonec

The home side have a clean bill of health going into Thursday's game. After being crushed 5-0 by Slavia Praha on Sunday, head coach Petr Rada might opt to ring in a few changes.

Martin Dolezal might join Tomas Cvancara in the attack, with Jakub Povazanec dropping back into midfield after a failed attacking stint in the last match. Vojtech Kubista is suspended for getting sent off in their last game against Randers.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AZ Alkmaar

Zakaria Aboukhlal came off the bench to score and rescue a point for the Dutch side at the weekend. He's pushing to start on the left-wing on Thursday.

Vangelis Pavlidis will lead the line for De Kaasboeren once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Jablonec vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Jablonec (4-4-2): Jan Hanus; Libor Holik, David Stepanek, Michal Surzyn, Jan Krob; Dominik Plestil, Jakub Povazanec, David Houska, Vaclav Pilar; Martin Dolezal, Tomas Cvancara.

AZ Alkmaar (4-3-3): Peter Vindahl; Yukinari Sugawara, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal; Peer Koopmeiners, Jordy Clasie, Dany de Wit; Albert Gudmundsson, Vangelis Pavlidis, Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Jablonec vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Jablonec may be second to AZ in the group, but the Dutch side have been a cut above the rest. They have a quality squad with genuine attacking talent and should cruise to another victory here.

Prediction: Jablonec 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Edited by Vishal Subramanian