Jablonec vs Randers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Jablonec host Randers at the Stadion Střelnice on Thursday for a clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League, looking to bounce back from a loss in their last game.

The Czech Republic side started their campaign with a slender 1-0 win over CFR Cluj, but lost 1-0 to Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar on matchday two. It condemned them to second place in Group D with three points, with AZ moving a point above them.

Randers, who've avoided defeat in the group so far, are breathing right below their necks, having drawn both their opening two games. The Danish outfit held AZ to an entertaining 2-2 draw before Cluj rescued a late point against them in Romania.

It reflects their recent form in all competitions, having lost only once in their last seven games. Given the topsy-turvy nature of this group, it could go right down to the wire, so expect more surprises in the coming games.

Jablonec vs Randers Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever clash between the two sides.

Jablonec Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Randers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Jablonec vs Randers Team News

Jablonec

The Czech outfit have issues in the goalkeeping department.

Jan Hanuš was injured last week and will be assessed before their clash on Thursday, while Vlastimil Hrubý stretched his abdominal muscle in a training session recently.

Striker Martin Dolezal netted twice at the weekend in a league fixture and is expected to be given a chance to lead the side once more on Thursday.

Injured: Jan Hanuš and Vlastimil Hrubý

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Randers

Marvin Egho is the only notable absentee for the Horses, who otherwise have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Marvin Egho

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Jablonec vs Randers Predicted XI

Jablonec (4-1-4-1): Tomas Vajner; Libor Holik, Vojtech Kubista, Jaroslav Zeleny, Jan Krob; Jakub Povazanec; Dominik Plestil, David Houska, Milos Kratochvil, Vaclav Pilar; Martin Dolezal.

Randers (4-4-2): Patrik Carlgren; Mikkel Kallesöe, Simon Piesinger, Simon Graves, Oliver Bundgaard; Tobias Klysner, Vito Hammershöy-Mistrati, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Jakob Ankersen; Tosin Kehinde, Stephen Odey.

Jablonec vs Randers Prediction

Both sides have leaked goals regularly in their last few games and aren't particularly in good form coming into this fixture. So, in a clash of two stuttering teams, we're putting our money on a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Jablonec 1-1 Randers

