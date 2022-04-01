Jack Grealish needs to show Manchester City what he's made of once more

Jack Grealish has settled into the system of football played at Manchester City. He understands the basics of his role, the principles of Pep Guardiola's football and is seamless in the build-up play like the rest of his teammates. However, Manchester City did not invest £100 million for a cog in the wheel.

From his early days at Aston Villa, Grealish carried a brutish swagger in his football. He was driven as much by ego as by talent. Behind every dribble, pass or shot, there was a desire to take center stage. He flourished in gasps of joy and astonishment from the crowd.

Yet at the same time, he did not let his game get carried away to the point where he would only be called a trickster. He was just as deadly and effective when it came to playing regular football.

Manchester City have built their game in the Guardiola era under the banner of team football. Everyone understands their assignment to the letter, and does no less or no more to function as a single unit on the field.

The system amplifies the team's potential at the cost of restricting individual brilliance. For Grealish and City, picking each other was not the most regular signing.

The Englishman was the sole driver of performances at Villa and here he moved to a club where he would be "just another good player". It was an odd marriage of sorts.

City already have several technically astute players, all of whom have cost significantly lesser than £100 million. So what is special about Jack Grealish?

Nobody enjoys a record signing unless it does anything noteworthy. So far, nothing has been particularly noteworthy. Grealish has gelled himself in the team well, but he has not become their big-money star or the leader of the wolf pack at the Etihad.

SPORTbible @sportbible Jack Grealish on playing with Jude Bellingham: "I was nowhere near that good... when I was 18, I was on loan at Notts County." Jack Grealish on playing with Jude Bellingham: "I was nowhere near that good... when I was 18, I was on loan at Notts County." 😂 https://t.co/gCMjsG05bH

To clarify, this does not indicate that Grealish has been a flop signing. In team terms, he is fighting for three trophies this season. On a personal note, he has registered four goals and three assists in 29 games.

His contribution in build-up plays has been important, but not irreplaceable. His effect on moving the ball in the final third too has been effective, but nothing more than what the other City attackers have done.

On a relative scale, it might be a decent outcome to put him somewhere above Gabriel Jesus and below Riyad Mahrez amongst City's attacking players this season.

Jack Grealish has failed to standout for Manchester City

Southampton v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

There's a nagging notion that City would have been no better or worse off if they had passed on the Villa captain and gotten by without him instead.

If there were any worries about City buying Grealish, it was whether the main man, the big dog, would be able to adjust to City's more collaborative style.

Jack Grealish has perhaps adapted too well, surrendering his ego at the gate and embracing the City system in order to become just another cog in the machine.

The problem is perhaps that City plainly did not want another cog – he could have had one for a lot less money elsewhere – instead they desired Grealish's star power.

Despite Guardiola's public declarations that he is unconcerned about the tangible fruits of his efforts, City fans will want the Englishman to be more selfish.

Grealish takes fewer shots than his left-back and significantly fewer shots than almost all of his City attacking quartet rivals. He has adapted too effortlessly to trying to win games through group asphyxiation after trying to win games on his own for Aston Villa.

We saw another show-off in England's triumph against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Freed from the constraints of the system and the pressure of a trophy chase to just try and entertain being the player who made the difference between dull and lively.

Jack Grealish @JackGrealish Good win against tough opposition! Nothing better than playing in front of our home crowd at Wembley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Good win against tough opposition! Nothing better than playing in front of our home crowd at Wembley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ https://t.co/Q2CY8SsMC8

Over the next two months, City may need to see that version of Jack Grealish as they reach the final stretch of a crazy contest for supremacy with Liverpool.

We haven't seen enough of Jack Grealish's ego at Manchester City.

Despite being the most expensive Premier League signing, he is probably well aware that there are other players at City with comparable talent.

He's erred on the side of caution, and risk-aversion was perhaps the last thing City wanted from Jack Grealish. For less than half the price, they might have purchased risk-averse last summer.

Also, a look at the standout stars at City - Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and formerly Sergio Aguero to name a few - they have disciplined themselves in Guardiola's system but always have (had in case of Aguero) in their tank the ability to make the Etihad stand on its feet with a moment of magic.

This season alone will not determine if Jack Grealish is worth shattering City's transfer record. The Jack Grealish we saw at Villa is more than capable of pulling it off. Bertie Big Bollocks will have to make a comeback for the city.

