Jadon Sancho, a gem in the making?

Arkopaul Das FOLLOW Feature // 11 Oct 2018, 22:42 IST

Jadon Malik Sancho with Borrusia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is one of the most versatile new upcoming talents in football. Joining Watford at the age of seven he later moved to Manchester City and eventually landed in Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, becoming the first Englishman to play a Bundesliga match for Dortmund. He scored his first goal in a 4-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen while assisting in two other goals in the same match, and since then he has been in ruthless form and has never looked back.

Even as a kid he always loved football, and he invariably wanted to play for a big premier league team. His youth coach in Watford under-14 academy, Louis Lancaster, had asked him what his dream was and the 13 years old Sancho had promptly replied that he wanted to represent his country and make his family proud. And his passion and love for the game could be seen in his current team Dortmund after making a bold decision to move away from Manchester City. Sancho has completed 6 assists in just 215 minutes of game time with Dortmund. No player in Europe's top leagues has scored more assists than him till now.

He has not only proved himself to be stunning with his keen dribbles; he is also amazing at power shots and deft through balls and key passes which makes him one of the best young all-round players in Bundesliga currently.

We get to know from Louis Lancaster that he has always been someone who loves challenges. He didn't mind when he was playing with the U-14 side, and he was pushed up to the under U15 team, in fact, he embraced the opportunity. Being a street player, he always had a flair about him and wanted to play forward and score goals. He was never someone who would think too hard about the tactics or even listen to the 10-second long coaching sessions his youth coach provided him because he was always too keen on getting out in the field, enjoying and scoring goals.

And that attitude has mostly paid off for him. His dream to play for his country came true when he played for the England under-17 side that reached the final of UEFA European under-17 Championship, and his performance was so phenomenal that he was named the player of the tournament. After that, he was withdrawn from most of the matches because Dortmund wanted to keep him in Bundesliga for the time being but later he got called up for England's under-19 squad for the UEFA European U-19 Championship matches against Faroe Islands, Iceland and the host nation, Bulgaria. After helping England top the group he has now been called up in England's senior squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

Sancho became even better at his game while he was at Manchester City but the prospect of not getting enough game time convinced him Manchester City wasn't the right option for him. Going against Guardiola was a very gutsy move but with the support from his dad, he handled the situation tremendously well. Lancaster, who is still in contact with Sancho, goes on to express that Sancho is a young boy and all the pressure is on him, and '' that could have gone to his head, it could have have been too much, but it hasn't ''. He has always been very positive about his game and likes playing to his strengths and capitalizing on it. And one of his biggest strengths is creating and scoring goals.

His under-15 and under-16 sides England coach, Dan Micciche also mentions to sky sports that ''He is unusual in the sense that he is a winger who can run with the ball at pace and go on both sides, but he is a street footballer,''. One of the primary factors that also helped Sancho in becoming one of the best is the fact that he knows where he stands, where he came from, and how good he his, and he is still very humble and gives his everything every time he is on the field. With a considerable amount of skill and talent, along with passion and hardworking abilities at his arsenal, he may very well be the next wonder kid in the world of football.