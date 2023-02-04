Jadon Sancho could be like a new signing for Manchester United after long-awaited return

Jadon Sancho’s return has sparked huge fanfare among Manchester United fans. The 22-year-old has been away for months after being put on an individual training routine in the Netherlands.

Sancho only rejoined his teammates two weeks ago and made his much-awaited return to competitive action on Wednesday (February 1) in the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg against Nottingham Forest.

The England international came on as a second-half substitute to help Manchester United win 2-0 to seal their place in the final of the competition with a 5-0 aggregate victory.

He showed flashes of his brilliance but also looked a bit rusty, having not played for a long time. Sancho, though, was happy to be back on the pitch and took to Instagram to thank the Old Trafford crowd for their wonderful reception.

It’s fair to say Manchester United haven’t missed Sancho much during his time away, as other players have filled in well, but his quality is undoubted, and he will be needed as the season progresses.

Jadon Sancho presents another option in attack

Eric ten Hag’s handling of Sancho has been both gentle and tender. It's unknown what exactly influenced the decision to give the winger time off when he wasn’t injured, but it is only right that footballers, like other professionals, operate in an environment where they’re at their 100% mentally and physically.

Sancho’s return means he's now another option in attack for Ten Hag. The 22-year-old has predominantly played on the flanks for much of his career, but it looks like Ten Hag has other plans for him.

Against Nottingham Forest, the Reds manager played Sancho as a No.10 when he came on while shifting Bruno Fernandes to the right wing. Antony’s recent struggles have also been well documented, and the Brazilian will now have competition for the position.

It helps that Jadon Sancho is versatile enough to play on either flank as well as behind the striker, which makes his return more important.

Jadon Sancho @Sanchooo10 Wow! Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for the support i’ve received over the past few weeks especially to the fans. My focus is to give my all to my team and the club, I’m so happy to be back out on the pitch, see you soon.🤞🏼 Wow! Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for the support i’ve received over the past few weeks especially to the fans. My focus is to give my all to my team and the club, I’m so happy to be back out on the pitch, see you soon.🤞🏼❤️ https://t.co/C0fY0tGPqO

Sancho could be like a new signing for United

It’s been a year and a half since Manchester United spent £72.9 million to prise Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund, but the winger is yet to replicate his old form.

After being given time off to get his head straight and regain full fitness, though, Jadon Sancho could look like a new signing for the Reds. He's the reason why Manchester United resisted the opportunity to sign Cody Gakpo, as both players literally play in the same position. Now Sancho can become an important member of the team Ten Hag is building.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup Semifinal second Leg

The Dutch manager has already proven that he believes in Jadon Sancho and is ready to help him rediscover his best form, telling Sky Sports:

"I think it was great, the reception from the fans to him, and also that will give him even more a push to continue in the way he's now acting,” Ten Hag said.

"He has just started again, he is back in Carrington, and hopefully he can keep that and really contribute to the team because when he is in form he is important to us. He already showed his quality this season for instance, the game against Liverpool, a great goal, scored against Leicester, he had some really good games, Spurs, he already showed his great capabilities,” he added.

Jadon Sancho returns like a new signing from the January transfer window, but he has a lot of work to do to become a regular in Ten Hag’s well-oiled machine. The good thing, though, is that the Englishman has the quality and temperament to do that.

Poll : 0 votes