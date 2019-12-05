Jadon Sancho to Liverpool, Christian Eriksen to Manchester United and more - Premier League Transfer News: December 5th, 2019

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 05 Dec 2019, 08:00 IST SHARE

Is Jadon Sancho Liverpool bound?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news for the day. Here are the top transfer stories for the day surrounding the Premier League and its biggest clubs. With the January transfer window now looming, the speculation around potential transfers is only getting bigger – so without further ado, here are the main headlines from today’s rumour mill.

Klopp refuses to comment on Sancho – as Dortmund deny he’s leaving

We’ve seen intense speculation recently that Liverpool could be looking to land England starlet Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund sooner rather than later, as the teenage superstar has apparently felt unfairly treated in Germany by his current club.

According to the Independent, though, Reds fans would be wise not to jump the gun on this one just yet. They’re reporting that Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed the idea of Sancho leaving in January – although not in the summer – while Jurgen Klopp himself has refused to comment, suggesting he’s got no idea where the rumours are coming from.

If Sancho were to leave Dortmund, Anfield could still be a great option for him – so expect this one to rear its head again before the transfer window closes at the end of January.

Tottenham to sell Eriksen to Manchester United in a cut-price deal?

Much has been made this season of the future of Tottenham’s three so-called “contract rebels” – defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, as well as playmaker Christian Eriksen. All three men see their contracts expire this summer, meaning they’d be able to leave North London for free.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has suggested he’s willing to overlook the contract situations as all three men remain “great professionals”, but the Evening Standard is reporting that while Alderweireld may be persuaded to extend his deal, Eriksen has indicated that he definitely wants to leave, preferably heading to Italy or Spain.

The same report, however, states that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may look to offload Eriksen for a relatively cheap fee of less than £40m in January – to none other than Manchester United, who were said to be interested in the Dane in the summer. They suggest Levy is desperate not to lose the midfielder on a free transfer, hence his willingness to sell to a rival club.

Lampard thinks Chelsea’s transfer ban could be lifted in January

Chelsea’s transfer ban hasn’t affected the Blues on the pitch all too much this season, thanks to the pre-ban arrivals of Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic as well as the emergence of some top-class academy graduates, but according to the Telegraph, boss Frank Lampard is hopeful that the ban could be lifted in January.

According to the report, the Blues could find out “within days” whether they’ll be allowed to enter the transfer market again in January. And would you believe it, Sky Sports are already linking them with a potential signing: Russian striker Fedor Chalov.

Advertisement

Chalov, who has scored six goals in 23 matches thus far this season for CSKA Moscow, was linked to Crystal Palace in the summer, but their bids were rejected. Sky Sports suggests Roy Hodgson’s side could be willing to bid up to £25m this time around, but if they’re up against Chelsea – whose chairman Roman Abramovich is said to be a big fan of his fellow Russian – it seems difficult to imagine the player heading to Selhurst Park.

Leicester linked with McNeil – but Burnley aren’t interested in selling

The Guardian is reporting that Premier League title-chasing Leicester City could be interested in making a move for Burnley’s flashy winger Dwight McNeil. The England U-21 star has delivered 1 goal and 4 assists in his 15 Premier League appearances thus far this season and the report suggests Brendan Rodgers would be willing to part with £30m to bring him to the East Midlands.

The problem, however, may be Burnley’s unwillingness to sell. Clarets chairman Mike Garlick has outright stated in his recent programme notes that he’s not looking to sell players and weaken his squad – and this attitude may also put off potential suitors like Juventus, Wolves and Manchester United, too.

Matchoi Bobo Djalo heading to the Premier League?

16-year old Bissau-Guinean midfielder Matchoi Bobo Djalo – son of former Portuguese midfielder and Chelsea scout Bobo – made some waves earlier this year when he debuted for Pacos de Ferreira and became the youngest player in the history of Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Djalo has played just twice for the club – both times as a substitute – but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill swirling around a potential move to the Premier League. The Guardian are reporting today that he could be on his way to struggling Everton, although Southampton and Newcastle are both interested too.

Would it be a little early for a move to the Premier League? Probably, but stranger transfers have happened before!