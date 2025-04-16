Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025

Jagiellonia Bialystok will entertain Real Betis at the Stadion Miejski in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday. They met in Seville last week, and Betis recorded a comfortable 2-0 home win thanks to first-half goals from Cédric Bakambu and Jesús Rodríguez.

Ad

The hosts bounced back from that loss with a 1-0 away triumph over Legia Warsaw in the Ekstraklasa on Sunday. It was a close game, and Darko Churlinov scored the only goal of the match in the 41st minute.

The visitors, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten streak in all competitions end after nine games on Sunday, as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Villarreal in La Liga. Aitor Ruibal scored his first league goal of the season to give them the lead in the third minute. Villarreal equalized in the 26th minute and bagged the match-winner in the third minute of the second half.

Ad

Trending

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides met for the first time last week. Betis registered a home win, and Bialystok will look to return the favor this time around.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, recording four wins. They have scored 13 goals in these games.

Real Betis have lost just one of their last seven games in the Conference League, with that loss coming at home against Gent in February.

Jagiellonia Bialystok have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in their debut Conference League campaign, recording four wins in five games.

Betis have won their last three away games in the Conference League while keeping clean sheets.

Bialystok are unbeaten at home in competitive games since September, recording 12 wins in 17 games.

Ad

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Real Betis Prediction

Jaga have been a bit inconsistent recently, with two wins and two losses in their last five games in all competitions. Notably, all five games have produced under 2.5 goals, with Bialystok keeping two clean sheets and failing to score in two games.

They have won four of their five home games in the Conference League, scoring 11 goals while keeping four clean sheets. The competition's top scorer, Afimico Pululu, has scored five of his eight goals at home and will look to reproduce that form.

Ad

Los Verdiblancos suffered their first loss in all competitions since February on Sunday and will look to bounce back here. They have won five of their last seven away games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Chimy Ávila was injured in training last week and will miss this match. Diego Llorente was stretchered off against Villarreal and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Manuel Pellegrini will be able to call upon the services of Ez Abde, who returned to training this week.

Ad

Bialystok have an impressive home record this season, and we back them to put in a solid performance to hold the visitors to a draw. Betis should be able to progress to the next round on aggregate score.

Prediction: Jagiellonia Bialystok 2-2 Real Betis

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More