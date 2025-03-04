Jagiellonia vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Mar 04, 2025 19:10 GMT
Legia Warszawa v Jagiellonia Bialystok - Polish Cup - Source: Getty
Jagiellonia Bialystok will host Cercle Brugge - Source: Getty

Jagiellonia will host Cercle Brugge at Białystok City Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of the round of 16 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign. Both sides will be keen to start the two-legged tie on the front foot.

Ad

Jaga defeated TSC 6-2 on aggregate in the playoff rounds after narrowly missing out on direct qualification from the league phase on goal difference. The hosts, who are currently sat in third place in the Polish Ekstraklasa, have only lost two games since the start of the year and will be looking to continue their solid form as they return to European competition.

Cercle Brugge picked up points against St Gallen, Hearts, Olimpija, Istanbul Basaksehir and LASK to finish the league phase in eighth place, narrowly edging Thursday's hosts on goal difference to qualify directly for the knockout rounds. The Belgian side have struggled in recent weeks, going winless in their last six league games and will hope to turn things around elsewhere on Thursday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jagiellonia vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Thursday will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
  • Jagiellonia have faced Belgian sides twice in their history and have lost both games.
  • Cercle Brugge's only previous encounter with Polish opposition came back in August when they locked horns with Wisla Krakow in the Conference League qualifiers, winning the two-legged tie 7-5 on aggregate.
  • The hosts finished the league phase of the Conference League with the joint-best defensive record (5) and have scored more goals (16) in the tournament than all but three teams.
  • Only Chelsea (26) and Fiorentina (18) scored more than Cercle's 14 after six games in the Conference League.
  • Jaga have the best offensive record in the Polish top flight this season with a goal tally of 44.
Ad

Jagiellonia vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

The two sides are closely matched going into the weekend but Jagiellonia will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage and much better form to get a comfortable edge ahead of the second leg.

Groen en Zwart will need to dig deep and improve on their recent underwhelming performances if they are to get a result when they travel to Poland. They have, however, been poor on the road all season and could see defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Jagiellonia 2-1 Cercle Brugge

Jagiellonia vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jagiellonia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last six matches)

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी