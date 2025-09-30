Jagiellonia vs Hamrun Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025 

Jagiellonia Bialystok and Hamrun Spartans will battle for three points in their opening game of the UEFA Conference League campaign on Thursday (October 2nd). The game will be played at Chorten Arena.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Lech Poznan in the Polish Ekstraklasa over the weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Jesus Imaz' goal in first half injury time. Leo Bengtsson and Mikael Ishak scored either side of Oskar Pietuszewski in the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Hamrun, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Hibernians in the Maltese Premier League. Semir Smajlagic broke the deadlock in the sixth minute while Joseph Mbong doubled their lead on the hour-mark.

Jagiellonia vs Hamrun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between clubs from Poland and Malta.

Jagiellonia are unbeaten in their last 14 games across competitions, winning nine games in this run.

Hamrun's last 15 competitive wins have been accompanied by a clean sheet.

Five of Jagiellonia's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Eight of Hamrun's last nine competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Jagiellonia's last six games have been goalless at the break.

Jagiellonia vs Hamrun Prediction

Jagiellonia had their best-ever European run last season, making it all the way to the Conference League quarterfinal before being eliminated by eventual runners-up Real Betis. They will be hoping to have another deep run this season and are in fine form ahead of a game they are expected to win.

Hamrun, for their part, made history as the first club from Malta to make their debut in the main stage of a UEFA club competition. Little is expected from them and having nothing to lose could make Giacomo Modica's side a tricky opponent. However, they are winless in four away games in Europe this season (three losses).

Jagiellonia are the heavy favorites in this game and have vastly superior quality to their visitors. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the hosts to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Jagiellonia 2-0 Hamrun

Jagiellonia vs Hamrun Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jagiellonia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

