Jagiellonia vs Novi Pazar Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025 

Jagiellonia and Novi Pazar will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 31st). The game will be played at Stadion Miejski.
The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 away win in the first leg in Serbia last week.
Jagiellonia are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 victory over Widzew Lodz at the same venue in the Polish Ekstraklasa over the weekend. They went ahead through Dawid Drachal's third-minute strike while Sebastian Bergier equalized in the 42nd minute. Bergier completed his brace on the hour-mark to give the visitors the lead and they were seemingly on course for the win. But a dramatic end to the game saw both Jesus Imaz and Afimico Pululu score in injury time to complete the turnround.
Novi Pazar, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Napredak in the Serbian SuperLiga during their last outing. They were behind at the break to Nemanja Djekovic's 26th-minute strike, while Mihajlo Petkovic equalized five minutes into the second half. Djekovic completed his brace to restore the hosts' lead before Samson Iyede equalized once more for Novi Pazar.
The Blues will now shift their focus back to Europe. The winner of this tie faces either Silkeborg or KA in the next round of the Qualifiers, while the losers are eliminated.
Jagiellonia vs Novi Pazar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Novi Pazar's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends, with the last six producing three goals or more.
- Nine of Jagiellonia's last 10 games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Jagiellonia are unbeaten in their last six home games in European competition (four draws).
- Novi Pazar are competing in Europe for the first time in their history.
Jagiellonia vs Novi Pazar Prediction
Jagiellonia began their league campaign on a harrowing note, being thrashed 4-0 at home by Termalica B-B. However, the Białystok outfit have rebounded from that defeat by winning both games played since then.
Novi Pazar, for their part, are European debutants and their stay on the continent is likely to be short-lived.
Backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Jagiellonia 3-1 Novi Pazar
Jagiellonia vs Novi Pazar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Jagiellonia to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals