Jagiellonia vs TSC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Jagiellonia will host TSC at the Bialystok City Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase playoffs clash. The home side have enjoyed yet another brilliant league campaign and will break from their Ekstraklasa title charge this week as they look to confirm their spot in the last 16 of the Conference League.

Ad

The Polish outfit already have a foot in the next round of the continental showpiece after picking up a 3-1 win in their first-leg clash last week, finding themselves a goal down midway through the first half before goals from Jesus Imaz and Afimico Pululu saw Jaga come from behind to win.

TSC, meanwhile, have endured a rough patch of results in recent games and are now on the verge of exiting the continental stage. They were beaten 2-1 by Tekstilac in their last match to register a third consecutive home defeat and need an herculean effort on the road this week to rescue their continental campaign.

Ad

Trending

Jagiellonia vs TSC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Jagiellonia and TSC following their maiden clash last week.

The visitors have had two competitive meetings against Polish opposition and have lost both games by an aggregate scoreline of 6-1.

Jaga have scored 13 goals in the Conference League this season, the joint-second highest of any team in the knockout playoffs.

TSC have conceded 16 goals in the Conference League this season, the highest of any team in the knockout playoffs.

Ad

Jagiellonia vs TSC Prediction

Jagiellonia won just one of their final eight games heading into the winter break but have won three of their four matches since returning to action. They have done the hard part of the qualification job and will head into the midweek clash as comfortable favorites.

TSC, meanwhile, have lost their last four games on the trot and have won just two of their last 11 competitive outings. They failed to maximize their home advantage last week and could exit the continental stage this Thursday.

Ad

Prediction: Jagiellonia 3-1 TSC

Jagiellonia vs TSC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jagiellonia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback