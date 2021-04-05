Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

Jahn Regensburg host Werder Bremen to decide who joins Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Holstein Kiel in the semi-finals of DFB Pokal.

The quarter-final fixture, scheduled for the first week of March, was postponed to Wednesday after multiple Jahn Regensburg players tested positive for COVID-19.

The hosts have played two back-to-back draws in 2. Bundesliga heading into the fixture while Werder have lost three in a row in the Bundesliga. The hosts defeated Koln on penalties in their round of 16 fixture back in February.

Die Werderaner knocked out second division side Furth in their last-16 fixture to book their spot in quarterfinals.

Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns just once, with that meeting also coming in the German Cup.

Werder recorded a 2-0 win in that fixture at the Jahnstadion, Jahn Regensburg's old home ground.

Jahn Regensburg form guide in 2. Bundesliga: D-D-L-W-L

Werder Bremen form guide in Bundesliga: L-L-L-W-D

Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen Team News

Jahn Regensburg

The hosts will be without the services of Canadian defender Scott Kennedy, who was a goalscorer in the last-16 win over Koln. The player is said to be recovering from a knee injury picked up in February. He was also left out of the Canadian squad during the international break.

Defender Sebastian Nachreiner faces the risk of being left out of the squad on account of a muscle problem. He didn't make an appearance in their league fixture post the international break.

Injured: Sebastian Nachreiner, Scott Kennedy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

The visitors have a few injury concerns heading into the knockout tie. Luca Plogmann, Miloš Veljković and Nick Woltemade are all out injured. Josh Sargent was suspended against Stuttgart and should return in this match.

Ilia Gruev trained with the team but did not appear in the Bundesliga fixture on Sunday. He could make an appearance here.

Injured: Nick Woltemade, Luca Plogmann, Michael Zetterer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Jahn Regensburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Meyer; Benedikt Saller, Markus Palionis, Jan Elvedi, Jan-Niklas Beste; Benedikt Gimber, Max Besuschklow; Jann George,, Sebastian Stolze, David Otto; Andreas Albers

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Christian Gross; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Both clubs have struggled in front of goal in recent fixtures. Regensburg have scored four in their last five outings while Bremen have only recorded three goals. With that in mind, we do not expect this game to be a high-scoring one.

Top-tier sides always hold an advantage over their lower-tiered rivals with respect to squad quality. That might be the only thing that can separate these sides in the cup tie.

We predict a narrow win for the visitors in this game.

Prediction: Jahn Regensburg 0-1 Werder Bremen