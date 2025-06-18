Jamaica vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2025

Jamaica will face Guadeloupe at the Earthquakes Stadium on Friday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. The Reggae Boyz were one of the favorites to advance from Group C, but have begun their continental campaign on the wrong note and will be keen to turn a corner this weekend.
They suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Guatemala on opening day falling behind in the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite a slightly improved showing in the second.
Guadeloupe endured an even more difficult outing in their opening game as they were thrashed 5-2 by Panama. Les Gwada Boys found themselves four goals down midway through the first half and then halved the deficit via efforts from Jordan Leborgne and Florian David before their opponents scored a fifth and final goal deep into additional time.
The Gwada Boys sit rock-bottom in Group C with zero points and will be eliminated from the tournament with a defeat on Friday should Panama and Guatemala draw elsewhere.
Jamaica vs Guadeloupe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two nations. Jamaica are undefeated in all nine of their previous matchups, picking up seven wins and two draws.
- The two teams last faced off in the 2021 Gold Cup, with the Reggae Boyz winning the group-stage clash 2-1.
- Guadeloupe have managed just one clean sheet in their nine games in this fixture.
- The Gwada Boys conceded five goals on the opening day. Only Honduras (6) shipped more.
- Jamaica are ranked 63rd in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Guadeloupe, meanwhile, are unranked as they are not members of FIFA.
Jamaica vs Guadeloupe Prediction
The Reggae Boyz's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have the stronger side on paper but must be wary of complacency to avoid another shock defeat.
Guadeloupe are massive underdogs heading into the weekend clash and will have their work cut out on Friday. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose this one.
Prediction: Jamaica 2-0 Guadeloupe
Jamaica vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Jamaica to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Guadeloupe's last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Jamaica's last four matches)