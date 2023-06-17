Jamaica vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19, 2023 

Jamaica and Jordan lock horns at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, on Monday (June 19) in a friendly. Interestingly, both teams are coming off a loss in their last game.

The Reggae Boyz lost 2-1 to Qatar at the same venue two days ago. Homan Al Amin and Mohammed Muntari scored in the first half for the Maroons. Shamar Nicholson pulled one back for Jamaica from the spot in the 61st minute, but it wasn't enough to spark their comeback as the Caribbean side's winless run extended to nine games.

With the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup coming up in September, Heimir Hallgrímsson's side will look to build some momentum by picking up a must-needed win. Jamaica have been drawn alongside the United States and Trinidad and Tobago in Group A. One more team is set to join them from the preliminary round.

Jordan, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to Serbia on the same day in another friendly, having led 2-1 in the second half. Strahinja Erakovic opened the scoring for the Eagles in the seventh minute. However, Mahmoud Al-Mardi and Musa Al-Taamari scored for the Chivalrous Ones in the second half to put them 2-1 up.

Serbia fought back in the final ten minutes, with Dejan Joveljic equalising in the 83rd minute before netting the winner five minutes later.

Jamaica vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jamaica and Jordan meet for the first time .

Jordan have lost two of their last three games.

Jordan have kept three clean sheets in their last five games.

Jamaica are winless in nine games, losing four times,

Jordan's Musa Al-Taamari has scored thrice in their last two friendlies, twice against Philippines and once against Serbia.

Jamaica have scored three goals in their last two games, all coming from three different situations - open play, own goal and penalty.

Jamaica vs Jordan Prediction

Neither team won their last game, but Jordan faced a much tougher opposition and gave Serbia a tough run for their money. The scoreline didn't reflect their performance, but the Chivalrous Ones looked menacing.

Jamaica, meanwhile, might not stand a chance if Jordan produce the same performance.

Prediction: Jamaica 1-2 Jordan

Jamaica vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jordan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

